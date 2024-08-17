As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 08/16/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Lots of Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 2A Second Amendment
Twin Falls Gun Shops, Police at Odds Over Alleged ‘Gun Registration’ Program. By Greg Pruett (Idaho Dispatch, 08/14/24)
🏛️🥔 2025 Idaho Legislation
A Sneak Peek of What's Coming. Idaho Freedom Caucus (IFC) (08/12/24)
Reader Poll on Grocery Taxes. By Brian Almon (08/09/24 - with 08/13/24 update on results)
🏛️🥔 Your Money
CHD.TV Financial Rebellion: Plunder Capitalism - What Is It and How do You Protect Yourself? (08/02/24, video 1 hr, 1 min)
🏛️🥔 Education, Family & Freedom
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings (08/16/24)
Idaho left behind as education choice advances nationwide. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (08/16/24)
Setting the education choice gold standard for Idaho. By Fred Birnbaum (08/13/24)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) announces 2025 Idaho Freedom & Family Agenda (0813/24)
🏛️🥔 Election Integrity & Voting
True Cost of Prop 1. A minor programming error resulted in half the nation’s airlines being grounded? Imagine Voting Software Errors! By Brent Regan, Chairman KCRCC (08/15/24)
Our Military’s Voting Rights. By Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman Idaho GOP (08/15/24)
Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative: A Race to the Bottom - update (08/15/24)
America on Life Support: Every State Needs Election Integrity! (08/14/24)
Every State Needs Election Integrity like Virginia’s — One person, One Vote, Properly Counted — and NO Ranked Choice Voting / RCV (Substack note, 08/11/24)
Calls for Investigation into Democrat Candidate Swapping in Canyon County. By Greg Pruett (08/13/24)
Idaho Supreme Court Dismisses AG’s Lawsuit Against Prop 1 on Procedural Grounds. By Greg Pruett (08/14/24)
Ranked Choice Voting and Jungle Primary??? Don't be fooled. By Zito for Idaho (08/14/24)
🏛️🥔 Illegal Immigration
Biden Poised to Make America the World’s Welfare State, but Idaho Can Fight Back. By Niklas Kleinworth (08/13/24)
Press Release: Idaho Joins Coalition to Stop Biden-Harris Administration from Giving Obamacare to Illegal Immigrants (08/12/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Medical Freedom, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
FLCCC Media Statement on ABIM Decision. This decision represents a dangerous shift away from the foundational principles of medical discourse and scientific debate that have historically been the bedrock of medical education associations. By FLCCC Alliance (08/14/24)
Tucker Carlson: The COVID Vax is ‘Poison,’ Refusing It Is ‘One of My GREATEST Achievements’. Anthony Fauci is not going to be happy about this. By The Vigilant Fox (08/13/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 384: CALCULATED CHAOS (video 1 hr 56 min, Airdate: 08/08/24)
An Interview With My Two Favorite Anonymous Dissidents. The Scoop on "A Midwestern Doctor" and "The Vigilant Fox". By Pierre Kory, MD, MPA, The Vigilant Fox, and A Midwestern Doctor (08/12/24)
Brook Jackson's 2nd Amended Complaint v Pfizer Dismissed. Discussion with Brook's attorney Warner Mendenhall. By Sasha Latypova (08/12/24)
Giving Big Pharma a "Hall Pass" in Idaho. Should Bayer be able to run roughshod over Idahoans? By Brian Lenney - Nampa's Senator (08/11/24)
FLCCC Webinar: Diagnosing Lyme Disease: Is it Long Covid or Long Vax? (08/08/24). Speakers: Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, Dr. Tom Moorcroft
The Great Vanishing of Information. August's Open Thread. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/08/24)
🔥 A Night of Art & Music: Restoring Hope for the COVID “Vaccine" Injured. Benefit Fundraiser Gala for REACT19. Friday, October 25, 2024 from 4pm-9:30pm (PDT) at Calvary Chapel Spokane (Update 08/12/24)
Op-Ed: Be Smart, Say “No” to Corporate Immunity (including Roundup pesticide manufacturer Monsanto/Bayer/P4). By Bryan Smith (08/10/24)
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (08/11/24 )
Why Was Moderna Allowed to Use A Toxic mRNA Dose? The data that proves Moderna used a deadly dose and the psychopathy that led to the choice to use it. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/04/24)
🏛️Presidential Politics
The Elon/Trump Interview: Must-See Moments. All the key takeaways in under 5 minutes. By The Vigilant Fox (08/13/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Censorship & Meritocracy
RFK Jr. Drops MASSIVE Truth Bombs About Free Speech. Few have ever said this so succinctly and so clearly. By THE VIGILANT FOX (08/15/24)
FBI Officials Questioned Legality Of FBI Raid On Trump's Mar a Lago. Per internal FBI emails – including one from the FBI's Ombudsman's Office...By AND Magazine (Sam Faddis) (08/12/24)
AND Magazine: Tiananmen Tim – The CCP’s Candidate For Vice-President. By Sam Faddis (08/13/24)
Harris, Walz, and the UK Thought Police. What do they have in common? Contempt for free speech, support for doublethink. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/09/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Terror Factory Joe And Kamala Built - Afghanistan. By Sam Faddis (08/16/24)
American Thought Leaders: How Communist China Outsmarted Hollywood, the NBA, and US Businesses: Chris Fenton and John Jekielek (07/13/24, podcast 49 min)
Recent Headlines from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (08/16/24)
ADA COUNTY: News, Upcoming Events & Action Items for Conservatives (Legislative District 14 update) (08/13/24)
London Has Fallen. By Sam Faddis (08/14/24)
Two Tales of Electric Vehicles — plague or panacea? (08/11/24)
Utopia: The Miracles of Life. Friends and foals — what could be better? By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS (08/08/24)
What's Happened to the Forgotten People of Lahaina? An Examination of Maui One Year After the Fires. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/10/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 08/09/24)
