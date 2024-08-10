Too Many Notes 08/10/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 08/09/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Lots of Health & Political News this Week
Legend: 🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🥔 Presidential / Vice Presidential Politics
Idaho vs Minnesota. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (08/08/24). The sharp contrast between the Democrat and the Republican Presidential and Vice Presidential nominees: Harris/Walz vs. Trump/Vance.
Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s Timeline of Trump Assassination Attempt (as of 08/01/24)
Constitution Party of Idaho Holds Convention, Selects Presidential Nominee. By Greg Pruett (08/05/24)
Report from: Boise County Republicans – Booth at the Gem/Boise County Fair (July 31-Aug 3, 2024)
🏛️🥔 Second Amendment
Eighth Circuit Court Slaps Down ATF’s Power Grab, Defends Gun Owners’ Rights Against Unconstitutional ‘Pistol Brace’ Ban. By Jim Hᴏft (08/10/24)
Firearms Restriction at Kuna Rodeo Addressed by Property Owner. By Greg Pruett (08/07/24). It’s about the cost of insurance coverage and Idaho’s firearm preemption law not applying to a private-property event.
The Results are in! The work begins. By (Christy) Zito for Idaho (08/06/24). A discussion of Second Amendment (2A) legislation that Idaho must pass to secure citizens’ right to bear arms.
🏛️🥔 Democracy vs. Republics — Democrats vs. Republicans
Democrat Democracy. By Brent Regan (08/08/24). Trump wants to have free and fair elections where voters are citizens and qualified electors. Democrats want none of that!
American Thought Leaders: How Free Societies Fall for Totalitarian Temptations: with Ryszard Legutko (podcast 45 min, 08/05/24)
🏛️🥔 Grocery Tax in Idaho — Repeal the Tax — Axe the Tax
Reader Poll on Grocery Taxes. By Brian Almon (08/09/24)
States move to end grocery tax while Idaho gets left behind. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D. (08/09/24)
Grocery tax repeal: myths and misunderstandings. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D., Idaho Freedom Foundation (08/08/24)
It’s time to axe the tax on groceries in Idaho. By Ronald M. Nate, Ph.D., Idaho Freedom Foundation (08/07/24)
Idaho’s Grocery Tax Debate Continues Heading Into the 2025 Legislative Session. By Greg Pruett (08/06/24)
🏛️🥔 Ranked Choice Voting in Idaho
RALLY THE VALLEY: Rank Choice Voting and other important topics related to the upcoming election (Live Event in Nampa: 08/23/24)
Scammer Ranked-choice Voting & Grifter Open Primaries. By Ralph Ginorio (08/06/24)
🏛️🥔 Report from: Boise County Republicans – Booth at the Gem/Boise County Fair (July 31-Aug 3, 2024)
🩺🏛️ Vaccine Injury, Medical Freedom & Health Issues
School's about to start: Important advice for parents from Stand for Health Freedom. From a newsletter (08/09/24)
ICAN: New V-Safe Analysis Reveals Over Ten Thousand Reports of Depression or Anxiety After COVID-19 Vaccination (08/06/24)
FLCCC Webinar: Children’s Heart Health Post COVID (video 1hr 6 min, 08/01/24)
Children’s Health Defense - Doctors & Scientists: Saying No To Vaccines. Interview with Drs. Sherri Tenpenny and Brian Hooker (08/02/24, video 45 min)
FLCCC Alliance: Women & Children First: HHR (08/04/24). Vaccines and Pregnancy, Children’s Heart Health Post COVID, Essential Tips for Healthy Kids, Health News Briefs
Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (08/04/24 )
ICAN's No Placebo Table hosted by openvaers.com (08/04/24). None of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed by the FDA based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.
The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 383: Hidden Games (video 2 hr 22 min, Airdate: 08/01/24)
Children’s Health Defense - Doctors & Scientists: Bird Flu and the 'Pandemic Industry. With Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD, and Dr. Meryl Nass, MD (07/26/24, video 1 hr 1 min; includes transcript)
🏛️🥔 Welfare State of Idaho
Gov. Little expands paid parental leave benefits to foster families (08/06/24)
How to Succeed vs. How to be Impoverished. Two very different presentations lead to similar conclusions (08/03/24)
Fiscal Fridays: Idaho's Welfare Culture by the Numbers. By Niklas Kleinworth, Idaho Freedom Foundation (08/02/24, video 5 min) | Related: New Reports Show Culture of Dependency Beneath Idaho’s Welfare ‘Safety Net’
American Thought Leaders (Epoch Times) - How Impoverished Nations Become Prosperous: Dr. Rainer Zitelmann (07/27/24, podcast/video 46 min)
🩺🏛️🥔 Tyranny, Censorship & Meritocracy
TSA, SSSS, Tulsi Gabbard, Pre-Crime and PsyWar. DHS has defined spreading mis- dis- or mal-information as domestic terrorism. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/08/24)
Pandemic Preparedness Racket and DOD: "Did anyone in this country accept orders from the United States military...?" By Sasha Latypova (08/09/24)
Neil Oliver Interviews Whitney Webb - It’s us versus them! (08/05/24, video 1hr 22 min, includes transcript)
Attorney General Ken Paxton Delivers Major Win Against Google’s Internet Search Monopoly and Anticompetitive Business Practices (08/06/24)
MEI - Merit, Excellence, Intelligence. In defense of meritocracy. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/07/24)
ICAN’S Attorneys File Suit Against CDC to End its Illegal Blocking of Users on X (Twitter) (08/01/24)
The Right to Think for Yourself. Consequences of State Control of the Overton Window. By Dr. Robert Malone, MD, MS (08/05/24)
Gordon’s American Patriot Gems: August: When 5th Generation Warriors Partner with America's Deep State Globalists, Part IV (Last). By Gordon Petrie(Posted: 08/05/24)
One old guy’s perspective on why we are where we are. An alternative recent history of US Politics. Cross-post by Robert W Malone MD, MS (08/04/24)
🏛️🥔 Miscellaneous Idaho News
Idaho Lawmaker Files Trademark for Logo in Latest Dispute, Legal Action Possible. By Greg Pruett (08/02/24)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (week ending 08/02/24)
Thanks for reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.