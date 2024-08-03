Too Many Notes 08/03/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE’s Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we’re posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox. But that doesn’t mean we’ve shut up. No, no, no — not a bit.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven’t checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below. Click any summary link to view the associated NOTE.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 08/02/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
🔥Please vote Principle over Party in the November 5 General Election. For example, if you are a Republican, consider casting your vote for a Constitutional Party or Independent candidate if he or she is more principled than the Republican opposition.
Having an “R” after one’s name does not guarantee a conservative or principled approach! In Idaho, especially, many “R” Republican legislators often are philosophically closer to and vote with Democrats; but these less-principled people know they must be an “R” to win elections so they claim Republican affiliation.
VOTERS: Be discerning. Be analytical. Be informed.
Lots of Health & Political News this Week
🩺 Health news items | 🏛️ Political news items | 🩺🏛️ Both | 🥔Idaho Specific
🏛️🩺 mRNA, Gene Therapies and Biomanufacturing Fraud: Samsung Biologics - $1B contract from a secret buyer to run until 2030. Could the secret buyer be the CIA-DOD-USG Resilience? By Sasha Latypova (08/02/24)
🏛️ On Brainwashing: Lather Rinse Repeat. By Brent Regan (08/01/24). Do not let yourself fall for brainwashing tactics like those explained in the article.
🏛️ Natural Born Leader. By Brent Regan (08/01/24). Regan posits that Kamala Harris is not eligible to be US President.
🏛️ On The Brink In The Middle East - Buckle Up. By Sam Faddis (08/01/24)
🥔🏛️ Greg Pruett Re-acquires Idaho Dispatch from Miste Karlfeldt (08/01/24)
🥔🏛️ IFF submits argument against RCV (Ranked Choice Voting) initiative to the Secretary of State (07/31/24)
🏛️ Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures Final Victory, Forcing Biden to Continue Border Wall Construction (08/01/24)
🥔🏛️🩺 Gateway Pundit: Vermont State Supreme Court Gives Big Win to School That Administered COVID Vaccine Without Parental Consent. By Jared Harris (07/31/24)
🥔🏛️ Idaho Freedom Foundation announces changes to its Idaho Freedom Index and Idaho Spending Index for the 2025 legislative session and beyond (07/31/24)
🥔🏛️ News Releases from Sen. Risch, Crapo, et al (July / August 2024) discuss legislation of particular interest to Idahoans.
🩺 Covid Essential Links (08/02/24). Resources on COVID, pandemics, and vaccines in general that you may not know about. New section on Bird Flu, Measles, and More
🩺 Pandemic Planners Threaten Freedom With Bird Flu (07/30/24, video 1 hr 10 min)
🥔🏛️🩺 Cloud Seeding in Idaho with Kresta Davis on “The Ranch Podcast” (07/27/24, video 35 min). Interview with Kresta Davis, Senior Manager of Water Resources for Idaho Power.
🥔🏛️ RNC Recap and RCV Update. By Nichols For Idaho, Tammy Nichols (07/31/24)
🏛️ AND MAGAZINE: Sam Faddis On 'War Room' Talks Butler, Gross Incompetence On The Part Of Secret Service And Whither Venezuela. By Sam Faddis (07/30/24, video 14 min)
🏛️ AND MAGAZINE: Your Leo Nation: Whatever Happened To Competence? By Sam Faddis (07/30/24, video 40 min)
🏛️ Attorney General Ken Paxton Secures $1.4 Billion Settlement with Meta Over Its Unauthorized Capture of Personal Biometric Data In Largest Settlement Ever Obtained From An Action Brought By A Single State (07/30/24)
🥔🏛️ Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Tribute. A longtime friend of liberty, Nampa’s Don Brandt, passed away (07/29/24)
🩺 The Great Blood Pressure Scam. Exploring the Forgotten Causes and Treatments of Hypertension and the Dangers of BP Medications. By A Midwestern Doctor - AMD (07/29/24)
🏛️ Sexual Fetishes, Grooming, and the Olympics. Exposing children to deviant behavior has serious consequences. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (Guest post by Jill Malone, 07/30/24)
🥔🏛️ Idaho Dispatch 2024 Idaho Legislative Races List (07/29/24)
🏛️ Terrorists Attacks Here Are Inevitable - But Kamala Wants To Make Sure We Don't Hurt Any Jihadists' Feelings. By Sam Faddis (07/29/24)
🩺 The Majority of Americans Are "Anti-Vaxxers" A majority of Americans now officially meet the definition of "anti-vaxxer." By Aaron Siri (07/29/24).
🥔🏛️ What Idaho Issues are Important to You? Your Voice is Needed. By (Christy) Zito for Idaho (07/29/24)
🥔🏛️ Recent News from Idaho Governor Brad Little ~ Fire ~ Water ~ Crop Diseases (07/29/24)
🩺 The Poison in Us All — Investigating the “Forever Chemicals” Scandal. Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (07/27/24)
🩺🏛️ The Highwire Insider's Report: Episode 382: THREAT TO DEMOCRACY (video 1 hr 58 min, 07/25/24)
🩺 American Thought Leaders: Why Many Scientific Findings Don’t Hold Up Under Scrutiny. With host Jan Jekielek and guest Emily Kaplan (podcast/video 50 min, 07/11/24)
🩺 Pediatric Perspectives: Repairing COVID Damage with Christina Parks, Ph.D. (video 30 min, 07/26/24)
🩺 The Time For Honest Medicine™ is Now: HHR July 28, 2024. By FLCCC Alliance (07/28/24)
🩺 KC’s COVID Facts: Repository of COVID 19 facts in regard to virus origins, failed public policies, medical ethics, and vaccine injury.
🩺 Children’s Health Defense: Most Read News of the Week (07/28/24 )
🩺 Scientific Studies on Vaccine Injuries. By KC (07/22/24)
🩺 EMR, Cell Phones, and Cancer with Dr Paul Heroux RFK Jr Podcast (07/15/24, podcast 55 min)
🥔🏛️ Forward March: Idaho's Conservative Legislators Take the Helm. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (07/27/24)
🩺🏛️ How Biden's Mandates Were His Downfall. Examining one of the most pivotal moments of the pandemic. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/24/24)
🩺 What are the Pros and Cons of Each Type of Vaccine? Knowing how vaccines work is necessary for understanding which ones are likely to help and which ones are likely to harm. By A Midwestern Doctor (07/14/24)
🥔🏛️ 2025 Idaho Camping Reservations Paused, One Company Will Now Manage Both IDPR and IDFG Databases. By Sarah Clendenon (07/27/24)
🩺🥔🏛️ Too Many Notes (week ending 07/26/24)
