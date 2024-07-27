Too Many Notes 07/27/24
A collection of our NOTES and quotes since our last report.
As mentioned in BigE's Big Mouth Substack Changing Direction, we're posting fewer substack articles to your email inbox.
We’re posting NOTES almost every day — sometimes several times a day — as well as publishing some single-topic articles we hope you will enjoy.
If you haven't checked out our NOTES yet, please click here then scroll up and down and all around. We also summarize the latest NOTES below.
We hope you enjoy this new format. Let us know in the comments (which we do read, even when we don’t have time to respond).
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 07/26/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
Brilliant Pharmaceutical Ad!
Brilliant Recruiting Ad!
Do you have FOSR? Find out what it takes to overcome it (FOSR = Fear of Sloped Roofs): Watch (07/20/24 video 1 min 11 sec)
Clinical Trials of Childhood Vaccines: No Placebo-Controlled Long-Term Trials. Not a single childhood vaccine on the CDC's schedule was licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial. Not one. By Aaron Siri (07/27/24)
ICAN: Self-Spreading Vaccines Company Autonomous Therapeutics, Inc. Rebrands After ICAN Raises Alarm (07/25/24)
Dress Rehearsal For What Will Happen Here? French Rail Sabotage. By Sam Faddis (07/26/24)
Republicans Represent the People. Democrat vs. Republican: A contrast in 2024 Presidential candidate selection. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (07/26/24)
Legislative District 14 Republicans (in and near Ada County, ID): Elections Tour. Are you interested in being a poll worker or learning more about our voting system? If yes, come to the Open House at Ada County Elections Office on Thursday, August 1, at 2:00pm. By Brian Almon (07/26/24)
Just for fun! Ask Your Doctor if Abrain is Right for You
Venmo - Yes or No? - Update 07/26/24
⭐ ADA COUNTY SHERIFF RACE ~ Meet & Greets with Doug Traubel ⭐
Idaho Attorney General Files Suit Against Ranked-Choice Voting/Top Four Primary Ballot Initiative. By Greg Pruett (07//25/24)
Op-Ed: The truth about Idaho’s farms and water in eastern Idaho. By Blayne Wright (07/24/24)
Pumping and Dumping Vaccines. Dissecting the predatory business model we are all subjected to. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (06/27/24)
PANDEMIC PREPAREDNESS RACKET AND DOD. Agent Orange: deployment of chemical weapons… Those who do not learn from history are bound to repeat it. By SASHA LATYPOVA (07/24/24)
As D.C. Adopts Sound Money Principles, States Must Continue To Lead. By Niklas Kleinworth (07/23/24)
Open the Books Investigation: VP Kamala Harris Had 92-Percent Staff Turnover During Her First Three Years. By ADAM ANDRZEJEWSKI (07/22/24)
Paxlovid + Injections + Neurological Surgeries. Could These Be Hurting Joe Biden’s Health? (07/24/24)
State Freedom Caucus Network Denounces 3 Idaho Lawmakers in Dispute Over Group Membership. By Greg Pruett (07/23/24).
Kuna Man Awarded Settlement in Wrongful Arrest Case Speaks Out – Idaho Dispatch. By Sarah Clendenon (07/22/24)
⭐⭐⭐ ADA COUNTY SHERIFF RACE ~ Movie Screening + Q&A with Doug Traubel ~ 07/25/24 ~ 6-8pm ~ Meridian Speedway ⭐⭐⭐
Idaho Rocks the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee July 15-18, 2024 (07/23/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: EPISODE 381: COUNTERING THE NARRATIVE (07/22/24)
The Century of Evidence Putting Light Inside the Body Is A Miraculous Therapy. How Ultraviolet Blood Irradiation treats severe many severe Cardiovascular, Infectious, Obstetric, Autoimmune and Neurological Diseases. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (06/23/24)
The Century of Forgotten Vaccine Hot Lot Disasters. How the mantra of "safe and effective" has shielded countless compromised products from scrutiny and led to the same disasters continuously repeating. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR “AMD” (07/12/24)
Illuminating Inconsistencies and Addressing Anomalies in the Trump Assassination Attempt. 11 Shots fired | 3 Different Locations | Patsy | Eyewitness Accounts | Video Proof | 3 Letter Agencies | Lies, Coverups, Betrayal | All You Need to Know NOW & What Really Happened in Bethel Park, PA. THE TRUTH ABOUT CANCER (07/20/24) ~ Cross post from Who is Robert Malone.
Who really runs the world? A stunning interview with Sasha Latypova. Hosts Peter Breggin MD & Ginger Breggin (07/20/24). America Out Loud PULSE (podcast 58:23)
First Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill Now Available — Should You Use It? Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola (07/22/24)
Idaho Citizens are Taking Action against Harmful Gene Jabs and More…Did you Watch?
Andrew Wakefield, Family Wealth & the Price of a Lie (07/11/24, video 1 hr 5 min)
Exposing The Great Osteoporosis Scam. How conventional osteoporosis care often makes things worse and the forgotten ways to regain bone health. By A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR (07/20/24)
Combatting DEI and ESG — How Can We Restore Quality and Merit? (07/21/24)
Too Many Notes (week ending 07/19/24)
