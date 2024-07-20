Too Many Notes 07/20/24
Summary of This Week’s Notes (week ending 07/19/24)
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos. Enjoy! (Though some of the material decidedly is NOT enjoyable.)
ICCU Incident Makes The Case For A New Banking Paradigm. By Niklas Kleinworth (07/18/24)
Attorney General Ken Paxton Issues Consumer Alert Warning Texans of Potential Scams Following Nationwide CrowdStrike Outage (07/19/24)
🐷 Idaho Freedom Foundation: 2024 Report on Idaho Waste (07/19/24)
ICAN Obtains Records Showing the U.S. Military Sprays Toxic Pesticides in U.S. Residential Areas (07/19/24)
Chaos Primaries and Rigged Choice Voting. AN ELECTION IN ALASKA SAW MORE THAN 11,000 BALLOTS EXHAUSTED, MEANING VOTERS DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE ELECTION (07/18/24). By Brent Regan
Go Out Swinging: Nurse on a Mission—with Laura Demaray (07/16/24, video 1 hr 9 min).
Idaho Freedom Foundation Newsletter (07/18/24). Topics include: Idaho Freedom Foundation condemns violence and commits to winning the battle for liberty; It is time for the Legislature’s fiscal posturing to match reality — by cutting spending; A $40 million drain on taxpayers: Ranked Choice Voting comes at a heavy price for Idahoans.
Idaho Voting Guide - Update 07/19/24. Doug Traubel graciously allowed us to provide a free PDF download of his book: Can They Do That? How Police Get Around The Fourth Amendment. January 6, 2019.
Dangerous Left Wing Rhetoric. They're deliberately stirring the pot. By Brian Almon (07/18/24).
RNC Showcases A Message of Hope. By Dorothy Moon (07/18/24).
Facing a $53 MILLION Judgment, Ammon Bundy has Gone Bankrupt (07/17/24, video 10 min).
It Is Time for the Legislature’s Fiscal Posturing to Match Reality - By Cutting Spending. By Fred Birnbaum (IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION, 07/16/24).
Dr. Kevin Stillwagon: Look, up in the sky!…could it be geoengineering? One of the best articles about geoengineering, from a long-time airline pilot.
The Purpose of a Platform. It's a blueprint for legislation. By BRIAN ALMON (07/17/24): This note includes our Public Health Overreach and “Vaccine” Commentary on Brian’s article.
Voices from the RNC! These will bring you to tears! (Last Update 07/19/24) The best of the best from RNC 2024.
Great News, Idaho! The Freedom Caucus is strengthening its ranks for big Conservative policy wins in the upcoming legislative session (07/17/24)
Idaho Voting Guide & Note. Updated with a positive personal note about Ada County Sheriff Candidate Doug Traubel (07/17/24).
Heart Wrenching Tribute to Freedom Fighter and Awesome Human Being Dr. Jim Meehan by his Wife Cathy (07/15/24)
The Highwire Insider's Report: EPISODE 380: LIVE FROM FREEDOM FEST '24 (07/11/24)
ICAN Announces: Stanley Plotkin, World’s Leading Vaccinologist, and His Compatriots, Have Just Capitulated Regarding the Lack of Vaccine Safety! (07/15/24)
Idaho Votes at the RNC. So proud of the Idaho Republican Delegates at RNC. The story and videos were AWESOME! (Original post 07/15/24; Updated 07/18/24)
Idaho Dispatch Video: Idaho Pledges Delegates to Trump; He Gives Shout Out to Idaho. By Greg Pruett (07/17/24) Read
Video of Vote with Dorothy Moon (55 sec)
Video of Trump Shout-Out about Idaho Potatoes 3,2,1 "Idaho loves Trump!", Donald J. Trump responds "Potatoes. I want some potatoes. (24 sec)
Let's Have a Debate between Ada County Sheriff Candidates Clifford & Traubel. If a debate cannot happen, check out the most recent interview with Doug Traubel on YouTube (1 hr 58 min).
Report from a private meeting with a high ranking military officer close to Trump. The meeting took place several months ago. By SASHA LATYPOVA (07/15/24
Trump Survives Assassination Attempt (07/14/24; last update 07/17/24)
Nowhere To Hyde — Idaho's Rigged Choice Voting Scheme (07/12/24, video 12 min, with transcript)
The Once and Future President. America is not done yet (07/14/24). Commentary on the despicable assassination attempt on President Donald J. Trump.
Substack & Notes Help. How to get the most out of Substack: Sharing articles, reading Notes, using the Substack Chatbot, & listening to articles. (Updated 07/17/24)
Children’s Defense Weekly Wrap-Ups: The Defender and This Week with Mary + Polly (for week ending 07/14/24)
Idaho’s Jungle Primaries & Ranked Choice Voting (RCV) Ballot Initiative. Updates regarding cost (up to $40 million!) and Democrats’ sudden realization that parties are important for choosing candidate nominees (making a case AGAINST jungle/open primaries).
Informed Consent and Human Health: From mRNA Gene Therapy Injections to Self-Amplifying Vaccines (07/14/24). OTHER STATES' LEGISLATION section updated with Oklahoma's wonderful bill kicking the WHO to the curb.
Fiscal Fridays: Ranked Choice Voting will Cost Idaho (07/12/24)
Too Many Notes (week ending 07/12/24)
