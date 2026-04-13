Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

In this issue…

Articles focus on medical issues, including children’s health, vaccinations, and hospital birth.

Day Brighteners (or not)

Summary of Our Notes

Elections & Voting Guide

Idaho Legislature

Idaho Politics & Political Events (Meet & Greets)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury Autism & Childhood Vaccines | Hospital Births

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals

What a Parrot Taught Me About Vulnerability. By Mollie Englehart (03/04/26, may require Epoch Times subscription). Author relays a touching story about how her family took in a parrot named Reggie after his owner’s federal prison stint for marijuana (family was in CA-legal industry). Believing Reggie needed parrot friends, Englehart’s family acquired companions, Lola (flew away), Mikey (green-wing macaw, bonded with Sarge), and Yoshimi (military macaw). When Mikey died 2023, Yoshimi guarded his body. Then Yoshimi’s beak broke in freeze, requiring hand feeding, dependency, and vulnerability. Read the rest of the story…

Homeschooling

Homeschool Science Project

Just Plain Silly!

Motorcycle Sound Effects (video 0:14)

Nature

Wonder of Fireflies (video 0:32)

Truth

Tilting at Modern-Day Windmills

Writing & Fixing Good

Fixing (Almost) Anything

How To Write Good

Why Punctuation Matters

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

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Summary of Our Notes

Many notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

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Elections & Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (updated regularly)

(short URL): https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb

Idaho Politics & Political Events (Meet & Greets)

It’s important to meet candidates in person! Most post in-person “meet and greet” events on their campaign websites. Here are just a few upcoming.

See our Substack Note here for details (posted 04/13/26)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Resources

Autism & Childhood Vaccines

We’ve been collecting articles and videos about autism and childhood vaccines that every parent and caregiver, pediatrician, legislator, and schools employee should consider. Of course, this collection is just the tip of the autism and child vaccine iceberg, but we hope it starts conversations and offers tools and solutions.

Please follow the links to read articles and watch videos listed below. (Images copied from original sources.)

Independent Medical Alliance: Parents’ Voices Matter: Informed Consent & Vaccine Choice. What does informed consent actually require? Three practitioners break it down and share strategies parents can use at their next appointment. Host: Dr. Elizabeth Mumper. Guests: Dr. Paul Thomas and DeeDee Hoover (04/11/26, video 01:12:44 includes transcript)

Don’t miss the role play!

Dr. Elizabeth Mumper and Dr. Paul Thomas and DeeDee Hoover (co-authors of Vax Facts) explain that real informed consent for childhood vaccines requires discussion of benefits, risks, and alternatives.

Common gaps in vaccine conversations include:

Incomplete risk information.

Lack of true placebos in trials.

Short study durations.

Omitted alternatives like declining or delaying shots.

Treatment alternatives for vaccine targeted diseases.

They discuss exam room dynamics, preparation strategies for parents, and data from Thomas’s practice showing lower rates of neurodevelopmental issues, chronic conditions, and infections in unvaccinated children.

Pediatric Perspectives: The Media & Meningitis. Host: Dr. Paul Thomas | Guest: Polly Tommey (04/04/26, video 45:03 includes transcript)

Dr. Paul Thomas discusses meningococcal meningitis, a rare disease (about 1 in a million) caused by Neisseria meningitidis. The disease is getting lots of exposure due to media fear-mongering designed to drive vaccine uptake.

Meningitis is highly treatable with early antibiotics. Dr. Thomas reported no meningitis deaths in his 35-year practice.

The disease:

Symptoms of severe meningitis cases include high fever, lethargy, non-blanching petechiae or purpura rash.

College students in outbreaks face higher risk. Recent UK cases used prophylactic antibiotics with two deaths (likely after late, improper, or no treatment).

The vaccines:

Meningococcal vaccines carry 1-2% serious adverse event rate including death, estimated eight times higher risk than disease in some analyses.

The alternatives to vaccines:

Antibiotics for exposure, quarantine, vitamin D, outdoor activity, and robust natural immunity in unvaccinated children.

The final segment (timestamp ~28:07) includes Polly Tommey’s interview with Veronica who stopped vaccinating after experiences with her children. She halted further vaccines, switched to a supportive doctor, and joined like-minded community. She noted doctor pressure, financial incentives, and risks versus benefits of vaccines.

The kids:

11-year-old received some vaccines in first two years.

8-year-old got 2-, 4-, and 6-month shots, experiencing severe lethargy and stopped breathing post-6-month dose.

Nearly 3-year-old son had zero vaccines via home birth, remains very healthy with strong immunity.

The Hep B Chronicles. Host: Polly Tommey. Guest: Ken McCarthy. (04/08/26, video 18:49, includes transcript). Ken McCarthy (author of “What the Nurses Saw”).

McCarthy discusses his research into health, science, political injustice, and corruption in medicine and science as a citizen journalist focused on the hepatitis B shot and related topics. His new rough draft book on hepatitis B shot is available free in exchange for your email address at https://www.brasscheckbooks.com/hepbbook/.

He described Hep B shot as a fraud developed from an antigen found in Australia, initially mis-linked to leukemia and leprosy, and portrayed as causing liver cancer despite many asymptomatic cases that clear naturally. Some facts from the interview:

Hep B “disease” was renamed from “serum hepatitis.” The old name reflected links to injections.

Hep B shot uses genetically modified yeast fed GMO corn and soy, processed with hexane neurotoxin and containing glyphosate traces and undigested proteins.

Shot use expanded from high-risk adults to newborns after cheap mass production.

Development involved military experiments on conscientious objectors, prisoners, and abused Willowbrook children led by Dr. Saul Krugman. (More about Willowbrook here: https://research.uams.edu/irb/wp-content/uploads/sites/9/2023/01/Willowbrook-study-summary.pdf)

Shot developers had roots in eugenics and population control programs rebranded as global health.

Hep B shot data from Indonesia and Thailand supported US rollout for newborns as well as in 110 (mostly poor) countries.

Hep B not used in many European nations and Japan.

A Pro-Vaccine Mom Meets Dr. Paul Thomas. What happens when a new mother who supports vaccines sits down with a leading vaccine-critical pediatrician — not to debate, but to seek truth? (04/30/26, video 62 minutes).

Link to full article and video: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccines/new-parent-and-doctor-thomas/

Alternate link: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/a-pro-vaccine-mom-meets-dr-paul-thomas/

A mom firmly “in the middle but still pro-vax” asks Dr. Paul Thomas questions that families ask often but rarely get answered honestly.

They discuss:

How are vaccine safety studies designed?﻿

Were childhood vaccines tested against saline placebos?﻿﻿

What role does pharmaceutical funding play in research?﻿

What financial incentives influence vaccination programs?﻿

How have disease definitions and reporting changed over time?﻿﻿

What does true informed consent actually require?

The article includes the video, conversation timestamps, full transcript, and references.

ICAN Demands that HHS Add 300 New Injuries to the VICP Vaccine Injury Table (03/24/26)

ICAN submitted a formal petition to HHS Secretary Kennedy on March 24, 2026, demanding the addition of 300 new vaccine-injury pairs to the VICP Vaccine Injury Table, which has not been updated since 2017. Petition states an update is required by the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 to provide fair compensation for injuries associated with covered vaccines. The additions include:

62 influenza

51 MMR

47 hepatitis B

41 DTaP tetanus

39 DTaP pertussis

24 hepatitis A

24 HPV

23 varicella

17 meningococcal

8 Hib

6 rotavirus

5 pneumococcal

4 polio vaccine

Related

ICAN Legal Updates: https://icandecide.org/press/

ICAN Urges CDC to Classify Vaccines that Do Not Stop Transmission as “Shared Clinical Decision Making.” https://icandecide.org/press-release/ican-urges-cdc-shared-clinical-decision-making-vaccines-transmission/

Pediatric Perspectives: AAP & Parents: The Vaccine Schedule Clash (02/14/26, video 54:54, includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Polly Tommey. Discussion focuses on American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and related issues including:

Dr. Thomas, Dr. Ken Stoller, and others filed a RICO lawsuit against the AAP. Suit alleges AAP made false claims about CDC childhood immunization schedule’s safety while receiving funding from vaccine manufacturers and offering financial incentives to pediatricians for high vaccination rates.

Dr. Thomas relinquished his Oregon medical license and lost AAP board certification after publishing an Oregon-requested vaxxed-unvaxxed study showing unvaccinated children had significantly better health outcomes in neurodevelopmental, allergic, and infectious disease categories.

Infant deaths can occur shortly after vaccinations. Examples: Nelsons’ one-year-old and the Shaw twins (Idaho case).

Mechanisms link vaccines to harm. Contrary studies suppressed.

AAP’s “Red Book” about vaccines lacks references, overstates vaccine benefits.

Pediatricians rely on vaccine-related income from well-child visits.

Thomas advocates removing mandates, proper safety testing of vaccines, and parents making independent decisions.

After the main interview (28:22 timestamp), Polly Tommey interviews Rose Cordes who described her experiences vaccinating four children.

Identical twin girls, born healthy at 36 weeks in 2000, received DTaP, polio, Hib, hepatitis B, and Prevnar vaccines at nearly three months old. Lauren became cold to the touch that night, appeared gray and lifeless next day at babysitter’s, and was pronounced dead with rigor mortis. Coroner ruled it SIDS. Katie experienced apnea, bradycardia, and reflux requiring medications and a monitor but survived.

Family continued partial vaccinations.

Daughter Kelly had severe breathing issues needing steroids after four vaccines at age four.

Son David collapsed twice post-vaccines with low heart rate. A detective inquired about recent vaccination.

Family later halted vaccines after viewing “The Truth About Vaccines”; their unvaccinated grandchild is thriving at 10 months.

Moderna COVID Vaccine Linked to Higher Risk of Febrile Seizure. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (02/10/26, includes article audio). A peer-reviewed FDA study showed children who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine had a statistically significant higher risk of febrile seizure within a day of vaccination. However, the report included a disclaimer stating that it “should not be construed to represent FDA’s views or policies.” Unclear whether FDA warned public about risks when the study was first published as a preprint.

Children’s Health Defense research scientist Karl Jablonowski, PhD, stated “Moderna also had substantially more DNA contamination than Pfizer, which could immediately activate the innate immune system.”

Pediatric Perspectives: Unvaccinated Parents Questions (01/31/26, video 53:56, includes transcript). Host: Dr. Paul Thomas. Guest: Polly Tommey. Dr. Paul Thomas answers parents’ questions and offers information, including:

Unvaccinated children show zero or milder ADHD/ADD compared to vaccinated.

Parents can manage symptoms by avoiding vaccines, toxins, screens, and supplementing vitamin D3+K2 while prioritizing outdoor play and healthy diet.

For coughs/illnesses in infants, monitor oxygen via pulse ox, ensure hydration, use nebulized saline/silver/iodine, and vitamin C for pertussis.

Unvaccinated kids have stronger natural immunity, rarely get severely ill, and do not require cocooning vaccines from caregivers.

Higher risks come from vaccinated children shedding in daycare.

Advises against hospital admission for healthy newborns when possible

Hand-foot-mouth disease (likely due to Coxsackie virus) can cause nail loss.

Parents should limit screens and toxins for better child development.

After the main interview (~28:49 timestamp), researcher Albert Benavidez discusses the VAERS database, which he has been tracking since the COVID vaccine rollout. Benavidez maintains the database vaersaware.com (https://www.vaersaware.com/) with interactive dashboards for the full dataset back to 1990. He has discovered:

Deleted reports (over 32,000 COVID reports, including 1,100 deaths) and unpublished IDs

Report throttling with delays over a year for deaths.

Data manipulation including down coding deaths to hospitalizations.

Edited receive dates.

COVID-19 shots show highest adverse events, with elevated fertility-related symptoms.

Moderna lots like 032H20A linked to high deaths.

Many child deaths lack age or state data, with 30% of COVID reports missing age.

Related

Hospital Births

The Hidden Dangers of Hospital Births & How to Protect Your Family. Unmasking the Business of Being Born. By A Midwestern Doctor (04/30/26)

A Midwestern Doctor explains how childbirth shifted from a natural event supported by midwives in the 1800s-1900s to a medicalized hospital process.

Common hospital interventions, including prenatal ultrasounds, supine birthing positions, labor inductions, epidurals, early cord clamping, vitamin K shots, hepatitis B vaccines, and C-sections, carry risks and often lead to additional interventions. Side effects include increased surgical complications, bonding difficulties, and long-term infant health issues. Did you know…

C-section rates reached 32.4% of US births in 2024.

US spends at least $111 billion annually on childbirth yet ranks last among high-income nations in infant and maternal mortality.

Contents (first-level topics)