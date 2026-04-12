Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

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Lori's avatar
Lori
6h

LOL, Piggy zoomies, Llama calculations, Bull antics, Porcupine babies, 6 Bunnies leaping: Priceless:}

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Carla's avatar
Carla
3h

Thank you Big E for another info-packed substack! PragerU.com is new to me- enjoyed some of his videos so far- thx!

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