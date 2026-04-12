Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It (updated frequently)

Notes & Quotes

In this issue…

Day Brighteners (or not)

Summary of Our Notes

Elections & Voting Guide

Emergency Planning and GMRS Radio Communication

Homelessness and the Homeless Industrial Complex

Idaho Legislature What Happened in the 2026 Idaho Legislature? Includes information about Gov. Brad Little’s actions and commentary by Sens. Christy Zito and Glenneda Zuiderveld; Idaho Gang of Eight; and Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon

Idaho Politics & Political Events (Meet & Greets)

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury Includes Resources, ACIP Charter Revised, Brain Insults by Electronic Devices & Drugs, Statewide Medical Freedom

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Day Brighteners (or not)

Day Brighteners section is for subscribers only, as a thank you for brightening our day by reading Big E’s Big Mouth Substack (always free to keep all free).

Animals

Llama Problem Solving (video 0:51)

Like llamas given the chance to think about a problem, look to others for ideas, try the ideas, and then come up with a real and lasting solution, doctors could do the same — if only they were allowed to think for themselves without fear of backlash, legal repercussions, or financial loss. More commentary here…

Baby Porcupines — Quills of Q-teness (video 29 sec)

Piggies Just Wanna Have Fun (video 20 sec)

BIG Doggie? at Play (video 11 sec)

Why We Wuv Wabbits (video 9 sec)

Daylight Savings Time (DST)

Why We Still Have DST

Medicine for All? Vaccines for All?

When you start talking about paying people to get vaccinated, when you start talking about incentivizing things to get people vaccinated, it’s something else going on with that.

He Knew! We loved this video the first time we saw it (shortly after the COVID shot rollout), and it’s STILL GREAT! When “Dr.” Anthony Fauci and a “Friend” approached a man in a less affluent part of town, the man set them straight about what the “pandemic” and the “vaccine” were all about. If only more had listened (video 01:56).

Fake News Hall of Fame - Why Vaccinated People Dying from Covid-19 Doesn’t Mean the Vaccines are Ineffective

Are You Unvaccinated? — Part 1

Are You Unvaccinated? — Part 2

Music

The King’s Singers hilariously and skillfully perform “Barber of Seville” overture — completely a capella (video 03:38)

The King’s Singers bring Rossini’s iconic overture to life! Without a single instrument (a capella), their voices recreate the energy, humor, and brilliance of this classical masterpiece. Watching the singers is a true delight, even for those who aren’t opera fans!

Woke Up in Canada

Matt Walsh posted Inconvenient Truth and translation for MMIWG2SLGBTQQIA+. Say that three times fast (original from Juno News, video 02:04)

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

The Real Tragedy of the Welfare State (04/06/26, video 05:36, includes transcript)

Related Substack Note

From the Transcript…

Does America, the richest country on earth, have a poverty problem? Are vast numbers of people going without shelter or food? Are poor children suffering from malnutrition?

If you read the headlines, you might believe this is true. It’s not.

America’s “poverty crisis” is fiction—a myth manufactured to make us feel like we’re not doing enough to help “the unfortunate.”

We should feel bad about our treatment of the poor. We are doing them a terrible disservice. But not for the reason you think.

So, where does the myth come from? It comes from an accounting trick. Watch and find out.

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Summary of Our Notes

Many notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

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Elections & Voting Guide

Voting Guide for Idaho & Beyond – The May 19, 2026 Elections (posted 04/08/26)

(short URL): https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb

We’ve completely updated our voting guide for conservatives. This guide targets the May 19, 2026 Idaho Republican primary election, but provides resources beyond the primaries and extending to elections in other states as well.

It’s fully indexed for quick reference and easy navigation and updated frequently with cleanup for accuracy.

Our Voting Guide offers many tools to help you do your own research, sniff out misinformation and bias, identify PACs that might mislead you, and find recommendations from trustworthy information sources.

This guide is not just a “vote for this guy or that gal” document. It’s for voters — especially conservatives — who are serious about casting an informed vote. You’ll find candidate recommendations, ballot information, and resources to help you make better decisions at the ballot box.

We emphasize self-research over blind endorsements to combat misleading information and leftist influence. We provide links and resources that all voters need, not just in Idaho but in other states as well. Some amazing, easy-to-use research tools are available. We show you where they are!

Emergency Planning and GMRS Radio Communication

Two public pages from the Garden Valley, Idaho, community may be of general interest to all readers. These pages are hosted on a homeowner association website in Garden Valley, Idaho (Boise County) but publicly available and updated regularly.

We encourage all readers to check them out for their own emergency planning and emergency communication (via GMRS radios). You’re invited to share these pages and copy relevant material as needed for your own communities.

Substack Note posted 04/09/26.

Wildfire & Emergency Community Resources

A one-stop public web page for wildfire and other emergency community information. Designed for Garden Valley and Crouch in Boise County, Idaho, but easily adapted for other communities.

Community Emergency Volunteers & GMRS (radio) Alert Network

General Mobile Radio Service (GMRS) is a personal two-way radio service licensed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States. It offers an easy and cost-effective way to communicate with your neighbors in case of emergencies! Designed for Garden Valley and Crouch in Boise County, Idaho, but easily adapted for other communities.

Homelessness and the Homeless Industrial Complex

See also Related Substack Note “Prager 5-Minute Video - The Real Tragedy of the Welfare State”

Image Source: About Kevin Dahlgren . Kevin and his photography partner Tara Faul pictured here.

Kevin Dahlgren may be the foremost expert on homelessness and the Homeless Industrial Complex (HIC). He is a freelance journalist, a drug and alcohol counselor, and a homelessness consultant. He lives in Portland, Oregon, and has worked in social services for over twenty-five years. After many years of watching government fail in ending this crisis, he began reporting on the homeless and addiction crisis. What he reveals is astounding!

Anyone interested in “solving” the homelessness problem should read and share the following articles by Kevin Dahlgren and subscribe to his Truth on the Streets Substack. All images from the original articles or video.

We are Loving the Homeless to Death. How endless handouts, low expectations, and a fear of accountability leave people addicted, dependent, and dying outside (04/08/26)

Organized Street Crime in Plain Sight. What I witnessed after a Portland smash-and-grab revealed how organized street crime survives in broad daylight (03/31/26)

Street Justice: When the Street Becomes the Law. How cities create the conditions for brutal street rule (04/17/26)

Keys without care. Housing First Doesn’t Fix the Crisis — It Hides It (03/04/26)

Homeless, Incorporated. How an Expanding Industry Learned to Manage the Crisis Instead of Ending It (03/04/26)

Homelessness in Tigard Oregon. (09/09/25, video 02:04)

Idaho Legislature

Mercifully, the 2026 Idaho Legislative session has ended. We followed and wrote about many bills during the session. Look here 👀

What Happened in the 2026 Idaho Legislature?

So much has been written about the2026 Legislative session (including by us). Overall, we were disappointed at what got passed and what got passed over and held in the drawers of committee chairs. The best we can do now is DO BETTER, and ELECT BETTER representatives.

That said, we offer a few articles that may help everyone understand why conservatives are concerned (and what they can do to make better choices in the Idaho Republican Primary elections). Most of these articles are NOT included in our Substack Notes.

But first…

Important References

Our Idaho Voting Guide: https://tinyurl.com/52wevecb

The Chairman’s Drawer: https://idahofreedom.org/chairmans-drawer/ Be careful about supporting chairmen who stuff bills in their drawers, especially without good reason. Article shows a smattering of bills held in chairman’s drawers. For full list of bills that remained in committee (sometimes for legitimate reasons, sometimes because they were held), click here; committee names appear in the last column.

Idaho Legislature 2026 Bills to Support or Oppose: https://tinyurl.com/yc2jpkeh

Governor Brad Little Actions

Governor Little’s page about 2026 Legislative Session

Idaho Legislature — Governor Brad Little Vetoes Five Bills. By Brian Almon (04/09/26). Governor Brad Little vetoed five bills (none of which we weighed in on). As of 04/09/26, 33 bills remain on the governor’s desk, most with a signing deadline of Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. MT. Almon’s article provides details about why Gov. Little vetoed each bill.

NOTE: On April 10, 2024, Governor Brad Little also Line Item Vetoed reduced appropriations for Graduate Medical Education. Details: House Bill 978 – Graduate Medical Education.

Senator Christy Zito Commentary

ONE WEEK AGO TODAY. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (04/09/26). Senator Zito reflected on the 2026 Legislative Session. Article focus:

Prioritizing fiscal responsibility in appropriations (excess appropriations passed despite conservative objections).

Using federal funds for ongoing programs due to $39 trillion national debt concerns (opposition votes by conservatives failed).

Immigration legislation (key bills did not even receive a hearing).

Strengthening firearm preemption with $10,000 civil penalties for violations (now law).

Stand Your Ground legislation (stalled in chairman’s drawer).

Warning about Medicaid expansion as the largest budget item relying on 45% federal funding that crowds out other priorities (no progress on repeal or cutting back).

Standing Your Ground for Idaho (04/16/26) Sen. Zito’s legislative priorities when she is re-elected (District 8 voters MUST send her back to the Idaho Senate). These include:

Defend our Second Amendment rights without compromise.

Secure our borders.

Expand real school choice.

Shrink government and cut spending.

Where the Power Is (03/24/26). Sen. Zito asks “Why does good legislation end up in a committee chairman’s “drawer,” and what can be done about it?” She also explains that “If you challenge the status quo, you will be punished.” And she makes an ongoing commitment to voters: “I will always be a voice for the people.”

Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld Commentary

Read more about misleading mailers here. Please don’t fall for (or into) the garbage in misleading mailers. Toss them out! Do your own research or read Substack’s that reveal the truth.

Who’s Really Behind WinAg’s Attacks? Following the Money Trail From “Local Ag” Branding to Big‑Agribusiness Power Plays (04/09/26). WinAg PAC is running negative ads in Sen. Zuiderveld’s Idaho Senate race, but its latest campaign-finance reports show no current spending or activity for the 2026 primary.

Idaho’s Sunshine Reports don’t always reflect the whole truth behind the funding, which is often diffuse, convoluted, or involves some accounting trickery. You often have to dig, like Sen. Zuiderveld did, to find the power behind the PACs.

WinAg is a registered Idaho political committee that pools money from outside sources and does not farm locally.

WinAg’s largest 2024 donor was Far West Agribusiness Association, a Weiser-based 501(c)(6) trade group representing fertilizer, agrichemical, and big-agribusiness interests across five states.

Far West’s board members come from companies like Bayer Crop Science, J.R. Simplot, Nutrien, and others.

These groups work to oppose pesticide regulations and protect industry interests.

Don’t Be Misled. Know the Truth. Freedom survives when citizens stay informed. (04/06/26). Sen. Zuiderveld’s challenger (Brent D Reinke) sent a mailer accusing her of votes harming livelihoods, supporting predators, defunding military/veterans and police, and against water funding.

Senate never voted on HB88, so the predator claim is false.

HB445, SB1137, and SB1197: Sen. Zuiderveld voted for base funding but against enhancements that added spending without oversight.

Sen. Zuiderveld’s votes — like those of others in Idaho’s Gang of Eight — prioritize fiscal responsibility, water investment, and principle over new federal dollars.

A Capitol Full of Voices, But Are They Yours? 200 Boards. 400 Lobbyists. 105 Legislators. Idaho Citizens Deserve to Know (03/15/26). So many voices and so few are YOURS!

Idaho Capitol environment includes 200 boards and commissions, about 400-450 registered lobbyists representing over 700 clients, and 105 citizen legislators.

Idaho’s government structure expanded from roughly 15-17 major departments and 60 boards in the 1960s to over 200 boards today, mostly created by statute rather than the state constitution.

Lobbyist numbers grew from 60-70 in the early 1960s.

During session, red badges indicate government agencies with green for lobbyists. Legislators are greatly outnumbered by these influences.

Citizens must stay engaged.

Idaho Gang of Eight Commentary

The message was clear: certain political positions now come with consequences that extend beyond the ballot box, straight into your family’s livelihood.

When Politics Costs Your Family’s Business. Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld’s husband lost longtime dairy accounts solely because of her public stand against illegal immigration (04/07/26). Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld’s husband, Tom, lost three longstanding dairy accounts last month (article names names!).

Customers terminated service solely because of her public opposition to illegal immigration, not service quality.

A letter from Tom’s employer confirmed the decisions were tied to her political role, not Tom’s performance.

The couple had discussed risks before her run for office but decided to put Idaho’s interests ahead of their own.

Idaho Gang of Eight Members

Please re-elect the entire Gang!

Senator Christy Zito, District 8 | Zito4Idaho@protonmail.com | Substack: @zitoforidaho Senator Glenneda Zuiderveld, District 24 | GZuiderveld@senate.idaho.gov | Substack: @glenneda Senator Josh Kohl, District 25 | JKohl@senate.idaho.gov | Substack: @joshkohl4idaho Representative Faye Thompson, District 8 | FayeforLD8@gmail.com Representative Lucas Cayler, District 11 | LCayler@house.idaho.gov | Substack: @lucascayler Representative Kent Marmon, District 11 | KMarmon@house.idaho.gov | Substack: @kentmarmon Representative Clint Hostetler, District 24 | CHostetler@house.idaho.gov | Substack: @theidahoresolve Representative David Leavitt, District 25 | DLeavitt@house.idaho.gov |

Substack: @Leavitt4Idaho

Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon Commentary

Never forget that your elected lawmakers don’t work for the governor, they don’t work for lobbyists, and they don’t work for the party—they work for you, the people of Idaho. Check out the Integrity in Affiliation forms on our website to see which candidates support the grassroots Idaho GOP platform, then go make your voice heard at the ballot box. — Dorothy Moon

Op-Ed: Wins and Losses from the 2026 Legislative Session (04/09/26). The 2026 Idaho legislative session considered over 800 bills on issues including water, property rights, education, child protection, occupational licensing, and budget.

Fifteen immigration bills were introduced but none passed due to Big Ag lobbyists.

Wins included House Bill 752 (opposing men in women’s locker rooms), House Bill 602 (prohibiting Sharia law in courts), and House Bill 516 (ending taxpayer subsidies for teachers’ unions, just signed).

Other measures extended property rights and advanced partisan local elections.

Session ended without restoring a March presidential primary.

Op-Ed: Drawers Are No Substitute for Debate (03/26/26). Idaho’s legislative process should occur in public committee hearings, open floor sessions, and recorded votes.

Committee chairs often kill bills by not scheduling hearings, known as “drawering,” which denies public input and accountability.

When a bill passes one chamber, drawering it nullifies the other chamber’s votes without transparency.

Disagreement is inevitable in representative government, but silence should not substitute for decisions.

Idaho Politics & Political Events (Meet & Greets)

Republican Primary Candidate Forums. Presented by Ada County Republican Central Committee (ACRCC). Posted 04/05/26 Idaho Statewide Candidate Forum | April 21, 2026 Ada County Countywide Candidate Forum | April 30, 2026 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Boise High School Auditorium



Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

Resources

ACIP Charter Revised

Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) — Secretary Kennedy Revises ACIP Charter (04/10/26)

HHS Secretary Kennedy has revised the charter for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). The new charter language expands the criteria for membership, places new emphasis on vaccine safety, and adds new liaison representatives to make the committee more balanced.

Revised Charter

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) Legal Brief provides more details as well as a comparison of the old and new ACIP Charter.

ICAN Legal Brief: https://icandecide.org/press-release/kennedy-revises-acip-charter-vaccine-safety/

ICAN Comparison of Old vs. New ACIP Charter: https://icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/ACIP-Charter-Comparison-with-Tracked-Changes.pdf

CDC Revised ACIP Charter: https://www.cdc.gov/acip/about/acip-charter.html

Liaisons

Four new non-voting liaison representatives are pro-safety, pro-informed consent organizations:

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Independent Medical Alliance (IMA – formerly FLCCC) Medical Academy of Pediatrics & Special Needs (MAPS) Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC).

Notably, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) was removed from the list of 33 liaison organizations.

Brain Insults by Electronic Devices & Drugs

What’s in Your Brain? Image Source: ChatGPT

The brain is under assault by so many things, which cause mental health crises. Two of the most important include prescription drugs (e.g., anti-depressants including SSRIs, anti-psychotics) and electronic devices. These represent a BIG tip of the iceberg, but are by no means the only contributors.

We offer several articles to help you understand — and solve — these issues and improve brain health. Images are from the articles.

Electronic Devices

Your Phone Is Draining Your Brain (Even When It’s Off). The Upgrade from Epoch TV. Host: Makai Albert (04/08/26) Video 18:21 includes links to all sources (may require Epoch Times subscription).

This excellent short video examines the true psychological toll of smartphones and outlines science-based strategies to rebuild your focus. It’s a must-share with school administrators and teachers, parents, and students.

The mere physical presence of a smartphone actively drains your cognitive capacity, even when the device is completely turned off. Putting your phone face down or on “Do Not Disturb” will not protect your mental focus.

We now live in an age of “cognitive outsourcing,” where our reliance on screens, search engines, and artificial intelligence for daily thinking leads to cognitive impairments.

The “Google Effect” is a type of digital amnesia, causes our brains to stop encoding knowledge and instead only remember how to find it.

Negative effects of reliance on technology go beyond impairing our memory and attention spans.

Persistent background connectivity contributes to increasing ADHD-like symptoms and erodes the mental downtime essential for creative “eureka” moments.

Tips

Boredom is good for the brain. When people are bored, they think more creatively (Examples given: Einstein, Sir Isaac Newton).

For brain health, put phones in another room and wean yourself off of them as much as possible.

Use flip phones for communication only.

Avoid giving phones to children and young teens.

Sources

From AI Girlfriends to Brain Implants, How the AI Revolution Is Radically Reshaping Our World . Podcast | Video

From AI Girlfriends to Brain Implants, How the AI Revolution Is Radically Reshaping Our World. American Thought Leaders. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Wynton Hall (04/04/26, 52 min) Podcast | Video includes transcript but may require Epoch Times subscription.

Wynton Hall, author of “Code Red,” discussed how AI is rapidly transforming jobs, with 50% of white-collar entry-level roles potentially replaced in 12 months to five years and tasks automated via agentic AI.

Hall warned conservatives against retreating from AI.

Silicon Valley’s left-leaning push for universal basic income, job displacement, ideological indoctrination in education, and AI companions could warp relationships.

Examines AI’s national security risks, particularly the US-China race, where superiority enables battlefield dominance in encryption, cyber, and infrastructure hacking.

Urges America to beat China without adopting surveillance-state tactics.

Highlighted threats like CCP-linked AI models for data harvesting, deepfakes, child exploitation, and brain implants.

Upsides exist for entrepreneurs and education.

Offers parents advice on device protections, family passwords against voice clones, Socratic AI use, and encouraging real-world interactions.

Power Lines, Tablets Linked to Brain Cancer Risk in Children. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (03/12/26)

A peer-reviewed study in Environmental Research found electromagnetic radiation from power lines, household wiring, and prolonged tablet use (especially internet-connected) increased risk of central nervous system tumors in children under 16 in Mexico City.

Researchers compared 200 diagnosed cases to nearly 800 controls.

Central nervous system (CNS) tumors like gliomas are the second most common childhood cancer.

Children face higher risk due to developing brains, higher water content, and smaller heads allowing deeper radiation penetration.

Drugs

‘Hidden Epidemic’: She Was 7 When Doctors Prescribed Ritalin — By Age 20, She’d Taken 14 Different Psychotropic Drugs. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (03/16/26)

Danielle Gansky, now 29, was diagnosed with ADHD at age 7 after her second-grade teacher noted fidgetiness and sloppy handwriting.

Prescribed Ritalin, she took 14 different psychotropic drugs by age 20, including SSRIs and antipsychotics.

Attempting to stop them caused neurological injury, leading to ongoing severe cognitive dysfunction and akathisia.

She now advocates with MAHA leaders against overmedicalization of children. “It is my life’s passion to make sure this does not happen to anyone else,” she said.

Comments on this article reflect more real-world experiences and cautionary tales.

The Truth About SSRI Antidepressants. What Everyone Needs to Know About Antidepressants. By A Midwestern Doctor (02/05/26). This is an abridged version of a longer article.

SSRI antidepressants are widely prescribed despite only a minority of patients benefiting, and they cause side effects including sexual dysfunction, emotional numbness, agitation, violent psychosis, suicide, and birth defects.

Withdrawal symptoms affect roughly half of users, are often severe and difficult to manage, and are frequently misinterpreted as signs of underlying mental illness requiring more medication.

Clinical trial data and post-market reports showed increased risks of suicide and psychotic violence, which were known but downplayed.

Patient surveys found 62% reported sexual difficulties, 60% emotional numbness, and 47% agitation, with prescribers rarely warning about these effects.

SSRIs can induce bipolar disorder in some patients and increase risks of premature birth, heart defects, and persistent pulmonary hypertension in newborns.

‘Help Me’: Patients Say They Weren’t Warned About Widespread Risks of Antidepressants. By Dr. Joseph Mercola (02/02/26)

Patients report doctors failed to warn them about risks of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs).

Symptoms include: emotional numbness, sexual dysfunction, agitation, psychosis, suicide, birth defects, and severe withdrawal symptoms affecting roughly half of users.

Clinicians often increase doses when side effects appear.

SSRIs are difficult to discontinue, with limited doctor guidance for safe withdrawal, and side effects are sometimes misattributed to underlying mental illness requiring more medication.

System pushes prescriptions over safety and informed consent.

The Serotonin Myth. The False Promise of Antidepressants . Podcast | Video

The Serotonin Myth. The False Promise of Antidepressants. American Thought Leaders. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Joanna Moncrieff (01/30/26, 42 min) Podcast | Video includes transcript but may require Epoch Times subscription.

Dr. Joanna Moncrieff, British psychiatrist, states the serotonin myth—that depression is caused by low serotonin—was promoted by the pharmaceutical industry in the 1990s to sell SSRIs, despite no consistent evidence from research reviews.

Views depression as normal human reactions to life circumstances like loss or adversity, not a biological disease requiring drugs.

Antidepressant trials show only minimal differences from placebo, often due to numbing effects.

Side effects include emotional blunting and possible permanent sexual dysfunction.

Psychiatry functions partly as social control by medicalizing distress.

Preferred approaches focus on addressing personal problems through support, counseling, exercise, and short-term drug use only when necessary.

Rethinking Our Approach to Mental Health in 2026. IMA psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring discusses why mental health care needs a rethink—and how non-drug approaches, lifestyle, and informed consent can fix it. Independent Medical Alliance. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guest: Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring (01/23/26, includes video 01:10:04, article, and transcript)

Psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring discussed rethinking mental health care.

Criticized psychiatry’s symptom-checklist diagnoses voted on by committees, short 15-minute visits, heavy pharmaceutical influence, and lack of biological grounding.

Highlighted rising medication use despite increasing suicide rates, screen time’s impact on youth (3.5 hours daily social media), superficial values from media replacing religion, and risks of AI chatbots for emotional support.

Addressed Canada’s expansion of medical assistance in dying (MAID) to psychiatric conditions;

Advocated for non-drug approaches, lifestyle changes, deprescribing, and better informed consent.

Did you know? No long-term studies beyond one year support using psychiatric drugs, yet many patients use them chronically.

Statewide Medical Freedom

Medical Freedom in Each U.S. State. State legislative bills in the spring of 2026. By Dr. Colleen Huber (04/07/26). Dr. Huber reports on US state laws regarding medical freedom and the right to refuse medical interventions as of April 2026. Here’s a summary. Please read article for full details