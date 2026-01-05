Too Many Notes 01/04/26
2026 Resolutions
What Do You Resolve for 2026? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (12/31/25): We think you’ll really enjoy this essay by the erudite yet always approachable Jeffrey Tucker, founder and President of Brownstone Institute.
We will all make New Year’s resolutions, and most will be broken. Once we reflect on why this is, we will be better positioned to match how we live today with the kind of life we want to have in the future.
It’s the core human problem from time immemorial, one not easily swept away with fiat money, pills, and assurances that this time it will be different. — Jeffrey Tucker
Day Brighteners (or not)
Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: You are Bigger Than That and other Xmas stories (12/25/25)
Sunday Strip: Paranoid lately? “Paranoia is just the bastard child of fear and good sense.” (12/28/25)
Bunny Love
As you may have guessed, we love bunnies. After watching this video, you might too!
Bunny agility (01/01/26m video 00:17)
Christmas Just Passed but Love Lasts Forever
It’s never too late for Christmas cheer — any time of the year (12/24/25, video 05:26): Nora, South Dakota (pop. 2) puts on the Christmas Ritz in a defunct general store that comes alive once a year at Christmas. Nora is a tiny town in the heart of America, but the store’s tradition has a heart as big as America. The Nora store plays Christmas carols and hosts singalongs with strangers who come from near and far. (Don’t miss the opera singer near the end. He’ll knock your holiday stockings right off the mantle.) Enjoy!
5-Minute Videos from PragerU
We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer. By Jake the Lawyer (12/18/25, video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. Why yesterday’s warnings matter more than ever in Idaho’s fight for freedom. The proper role of government. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings (includes links to many related articles; updated regularly) 🆕
Education in Idaho & Beyond: How Curriculum, Not Chaos, Prepared a Nation to Obey. Are We Repeating History? By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/21/25).
Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance.
Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Learn Something New - Learn it Fast - Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club (includes health news about Dennis Prager) Last update 12/21/25
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear. George Will’s short, truthful, funny. and witty commencement speech that college graduates should hear, but won’t (podcast/video 06:32).
Idaho Politics & Beyond — Child Protective Services: are they helping or harming? Idaho Legislative Session 2026. By Representative Lucas Cayler (01/01/26)
Elections & Election Integrity
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we update as needed.
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore. By Rep. David J Leavitt (12/12/25)
Nonprofits, Education, Community Schools, United Way, World Vision, Taxation & More — Taxation as Charity. When did donating to nonprofits become compulsory? By Brian Almon (12/17/25)
The Quiet Takeover: How Germany Lost Agricultural Freedom. Are We Repeating History? Part Two. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/27/25).
🔥 Financial Rebellion — Data Collection for the Control Grid. Understanding how our data is obtained, stored, and sold is critical if we are to maintain our liberty.
Dumping Dependency & Doublespeak
The frigidity of political doublespeak. Let's be real about the problem, and get our humanity back. By Wayne Hoffman (01/03/26, image from article). What do policies of NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and the American Enterprise Institute have in common?
Minnesota Daycare Fraud & Government Largesse
Idaho and Beyond — Taxation and Cradle to Grave Care by the State. Questions NOT being asked about massive daycare fraud and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act giveaway for rural healthcare. Posted 01/01/26 (wow, we got the year-change right on the first try!)
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
An article, a press release, and a frustrated taxpayer walked into a Substack Note…
Fraud in America. It’s everywhere that government hands out “free” taxpayer money to someone else. (posted 12/31/25) Likely by now, a million zillion words have been written about the massive fraud in Minnesota. We won’t try to present all of it, but we offer a few articles to help you draw your own conclusions.
Top 10 Waste Investigations
The 10 Most Popular Waste Investigations of 2025. By OpenTheBooks (01/01/26)
Idaho Politics
Idaho Politics & Beyond — A Petition to Oppose Sharia Law in Idaho (includes links to related articles)
Idaho Baby Cyrus, Diego Rodriguez, Ammon Bundy, and St. Luke’s Lawsuit Update.
📽️ Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25).
Boise Mega Projects Coming. Can you spell S E A T T L E? + Exposing The Dark Side of America’s AI Data Center Explosion, Micron, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise Airport, Kuna Meta data Center.
Understanding the IACI Endorsement. Why This Endorsement Should Matter to Every Voter. By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (12/10/25).
A Conservative Budget Plan. Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) has a plan to save Idaho from our $600 million deficit and achieve nearly $1.9 billion in state spending reductions (12/08/25, video 21:19 includes transcript).
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem. By Idaho Gang of Eight (12/11/25).
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Scorecard Explorer. See data from several different legislative scorecards all in one place. By Brian Almon (12/10/25)
2026 New Year Message from Idaho GOP
Idaho Politics — Op-Ed: Challenges and Opportunities in the New Year. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/01/26). Dorothy Moon’s 2026 New Year Message to Idaho.
Idaho Freedom Foundation Event
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Event — Idaho Freedom Foundation to Hold Press Conference for Freedom & Family Legislative Agenda. Second-floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (posted 12/24/25)
Legislative District 8 — Meet & Greet
Idaho Politics — Meet & Greet – District 8 Legislators – Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 6pm – Locking Horns Riverside Restaurant in Horseshoe Bend, ID (Please RSVP if attending; posted 01/02/26)
Homelessness Blues
In plain sight. A firsthand account of trafficking, overdose, and survival on Portland’s streets. By Kevin Dahlgren (12/30/25). Kevin Dahlgren vividly and tragically describes sex trafficking and exploitation in once orderly, pristine Portland, OR. Is this tragedy being repeated in your city?
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
2026 Plans — Rojas Report
What’s Coming: The Roadmap to Exposing American Healthcare. The Rojas Report isn’t slowing down. By Dutch Rojas (01/03/26)
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers
AIDS/HIV Defiance — Overcoming AIDS
HIV/AIDS and COVID — Same Playbook, Same Horrific Results: Positive Hell - Joan Shenton Movie. Originally released in 2013 but still relevant (12/27/05, video 32:56, includes transcript). Children’s Health Defense. Introduced by Dr. Paul Thomas. Watch the story of people in Spain who defied the pharmaceutical orthodoxy, surviving a terminal diagnosis after testing HIV-positive during the 1980s HIV/AIDS era.
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
Books, Films, Interviews
📕 ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health, conducted a thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study, but refused to publish because the results proved inconvenient: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed. (video 01:20:36, more details)
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.” The license to lie, steal and kill withstood all attempted litigation, no matter what the FDA says about “full licensure.” By Sasha Latypova (12/01/25)
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
First ‘Big Lie’ of Vaccinology: Just Because Your Body Produces Antibodies Doesn’t Mean You’re Immune to a Disease. By Dr. Clayton Baker (12/18/25)
Children’s Health Defense — Vaccine Secrets (posted 11/17/25) includes 22 minute video, full video broken into nineteen “chapters,” and accompanying articles for each chapter
Children’s Health Defense Panel Discussion — The Enduring Nightmare of COVID mRNA Technology. Moderator: Dr. Brian Hooker, PhD. Panelists: Dr. Peter McCullough, MD; Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD; Dr. Pierre Kory, MD; Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, MD; and Dr. Bret Weinstein, PhD. Recorded during CHD’s November 2025 Conference: “Moment of Truth” (released 12/26/25, video 56:04 includes transcript).
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
🔥 TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Vaccines: Helping the COVID-Shot Injured
COVID Shot Injuries — Progress is happening. But time is short and patients still wait. Newsletter from React19 (received via email 12/18/25)
Vaccines: Washington State Debate
Vaccine Debate in Washington State — Mark Your Calendars & Participate (event rescheduled to 01/29/26)
Children’s Health Defense — More “Moment of Truth” Conference Videos
Deadly Secrets and Monkey Business: On Whose Shoulders Do We Stand? (Dr. Suzanne Humphries) + Forbidden Facts (Gavin de Becker) + The National Vaccine Information Center (Dawn Richardson). (12/31/25, video 01:14:53 includes transcript)
Children’s Health Defense “Moment of Truth Conference” Videos. (posted 12/30/25).
1) Was It an Accident? with Brett Weinstein + The Betrayal of Our Military Service Members with Pam Long, 1Lt (now Captain) Mark Bashaw, and Maj Brennan “Skip” Schilperoort
2) Why Isn’t Tony Fauci in Prison? with Sen. Rand Paul + Uncovering the Truth: The Lonely Search in the Senate with Sen. Ron Johnson
Drs. Peter Hotez & Jake Scott — Widely Quoted Vaccine Experts
Best Vaccine Video Ever Featuring Dr Peter Hotez (06/19/23, video 05:48, includes transcript). Description: The video starts with a clip from racket.news exposing the multiple changes of mind of virologist Dr. Peter Hotez on the mRNA shots and ends with Alex Rosen confronting the doctor to see if he will debate Robert Kennedy Jr.
‘DNA contamination in Pfizer’: Bombshell testimony ‘exposes’ COVID-vaccine ‘lies’ at Senate hearing (09/15/25, video 10:17 includes transcript): Description: A congressional hearing titled ‘How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines’ sparked fiery exchanges. Lawmakers debated an unpublished study comparing chronic illness rates in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children.
Features: US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioning Jake Scott, MD (board-certified infectious diseases specialist and Clinical Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine).
Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items
🔥 TAKE ACTION: Fight the Hospital Lobby; Unchain Physicians — The Path Forward: Day 7: A 7-Day Exposé, A $906 Million Lobby, and A Once-in-15-Years Chance to Fight Back. By Dutch Rojas (12/12/25).
Healthcare & Insurance Industry — Dutch Rojas “The Rojas Report.” Independent (or wannabe independent) doctors, hospital administrators, and medical insurance agents; federal, state and local legislators; and everyday citizens who are fed up with high medical care and insurance costs: We highly recommend that you subscribe to The Rojas Report Substack by Dutch Rojas. (posted 12/11/25)
Communicating with Your Audience
Communication — Getting Your Message Out: 5.4 Billion People Are Looking for a Doctor. Are You Visible? By Dutch Rojas (12/27/25). Dutch Rojas provides blueprints for communicating with an online audience. These tips are FANTASTIC, especially for social media beginners. And they’re not just for doctors and other medical professionals. They can be adapted for any profession or interest, including elected officials, legislators, businesspeople, “influencers,” and more.
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Medical Guilds vs. Medieval Guilds (Evil Guilds?)
Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine. Monopolies, Oligarchy, Elitism, Authoritarianism and Groupthink are hurting patients, driving up costs, blocking innovation, and trampling civil rights. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/29/25, link below)
Transgender, Transitioning, Detransitioning with Chloe Cole
Transgenderism — Chloe Cole Breaks Down Major HHS Shift on Gender Medicine—and Why It Matters. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Chloe Cole (12/31/25, podcast/video 44:00)
Chloe Cole is only twenty-one years old, but she is articulate and wise beyond her years. You already may know Cole’s story: Age 12 began identifying as male and started socially transitioning, put on puberty blockers, testosterone injections at age 13, double mastectomy at 15, gradual realization that she was NOT a he, and activism to help others understand the evils of the gender transitioning industrial complex.
For insights into her experience with sex-transitioning medicine (puberty blockers, surgery, binders, etc.), de-transitioning, and physical and mental suffering, do watch this interview. She also discusses impact of HHS’s turnabout on sex-denying medical procedures (“sex-denying” is Cole’s term for what others euphemistically describe as “gender affirming”).
Weight Loss Drugs — Ozempic, Wegovy, and other Semaglutide GLP-1 Agonists
Unmasking The Great Ozempic Scam. The GLP-1 saga epitomizes the unsustainable corruption within our medical system. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/28/25). This is an abridged version of a longer article.
With the Trump administration encouraging GLP-1* agonist Ozempic (semaglutide) and its relative Wegovy as a solution to America’s obesity epidemic, we thought this article by A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) was an appropriate counterbalance for anyone considering Ozempic or related weight-loss drugs.
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD on America Out Loud. These one-hour podcasts are key resources for anyone wanting to learn the basics and beyond without becoming mired in complex “climate science.” Find out how to take action against these global weather bioweapons, which are primarily funded and operated by the federal and state-level military industrial complex along with politician-endorsed public/private partnerships. 🆕
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
See also Action Items & Information.
Other News
Communicating with Your Audience
Communication — Getting Your Message Out: 5.4 Billion People Are Looking for a Doctor. Are You Visible? By Dutch Rojas (12/27/25). Dutch Rojas provides blueprints for communicating with an online audience. These tips are FANTASTIC, especially for social media beginners. And they’re not just for doctors and other medical professionals. They can be adapted for any profession or interest, including elected officials, legislators, businesspeople, “influencers,” and more.
🎶 Too Many Notes (12/28/25)
