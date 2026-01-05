Disclaimer

🙏 Dear Readers, 💖🔨This free publication is a "post-retirement," time-intensive labor of love.

2026 Resolutions

What Do You Resolve for 2026? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (12/31/25): We think you’ll really enjoy this essay by the erudite yet always approachable Jeffrey Tucker, founder and President of Brownstone Institute. We will all make New Year’s resolutions, and most will be broken. Once we reflect on why this is, we will be better positioned to match how we live today with the kind of life we want to have in the future.



It’s the core human problem from time immemorial, one not easily swept away with fiat money, pills, and assurances that this time it will be different. — Jeffrey Tucker

Source for images below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Friday Funnies: You are Bigger Than That and other Xmas stories (12/25/25)

Sunday Strip: Paranoid lately? “Paranoia is just the bastard child of fear and good sense.” (12/28/25)

Bunny Love

As you may have guessed, we love bunnies. After watching this video, you might too!

Bunny agility (01/01/26m video 00:17)

Christmas Just Passed but Love Lasts Forever

It’s never too late for Christmas cheer — any time of the year (12/24/25, video 05:26): Nora, South Dakota (pop. 2) puts on the Christmas Ritz in a defunct general store that comes alive once a year at Christmas. Nora is a tiny town in the heart of America, but the store’s tradition has a heart as big as America. The Nora store plays Christmas carols and hosts singalongs with strangers who come from near and far. (Don’t miss the opera singer near the end. He’ll knock your holiday stockings right off the mantle.) Enjoy!

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

We all may not agree with the views, but they’re worth a listen for just five minutes of thought-provoking time.

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Politics & Beyond — Child Protective Services: are they helping or harming? Idaho Legislative Session 2026. By Representative Lucas Cayler (01/01/26)

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Dumping Dependency & Doublespeak

The frigidity of political doublespeak. Let's be real about the problem, and get our humanity back. By Wayne Hoffman (01/03/26, image from article). What do policies of NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, and the American Enterprise Institute have in common?

Minnesota Daycare Fraud & Government Largesse

Idaho and Beyond — Taxation and Cradle to Grave Care by the State. Questions NOT being asked about massive daycare fraud and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act giveaway for rural healthcare. Posted 01/01/26 (wow, we got the year-change right on the first try!) Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E An article, a press release, and a frustrated taxpayer walked into a Substack Note…

Fraud in America. It’s everywhere that government hands out “free” taxpayer money to someone else. (posted 12/31/25) Likely by now, a million zillion words have been written about the massive fraud in Minnesota. We won’t try to present all of it, but we offer a few articles to help you draw your own conclusions.

Top 10 Waste Investigations

The 10 Most Popular Waste Investigations of 2025. By OpenTheBooks (01/01/26)

Idaho Politics

2026 New Year Message from Idaho GOP

Idaho Politics — Op-Ed: Challenges and Opportunities in the New Year. By Dorothy Moon, IDGOP Chairwoman (01/01/26). Dorothy Moon’s 2026 New Year Message to Idaho.

Idaho Freedom Foundation Event

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Event — Idaho Freedom Foundation to Hold Press Conference for Freedom & Family Legislative Agenda. Second-floor rotunda of the Idaho State Capitol on Friday, January 9, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (posted 12/24/25)

Legislative District 8 — Meet & Greet

Homelessness Blues

In plain sight. A firsthand account of trafficking, overdose, and survival on Portland’s streets. By Kevin Dahlgren (12/30/25). Kevin Dahlgren vividly and tragically describes sex trafficking and exploitation in once orderly, pristine Portland, OR. Is this tragedy being repeated in your city?

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

2026 Plans — Rojas Report

What’s Coming: The Roadmap to Exposing American Healthcare. The Rojas Report isn’t slowing down. By Dutch Rojas (01/03/26)

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers

AIDS/HIV Defiance — Overcoming AIDS

HIV/AIDS and COVID — Same Playbook, Same Horrific Results: Positive Hell - Joan Shenton Movie. Originally released in 2013 but still relevant (12/27/05, video 32:56, includes transcript). Children’s Health Defense. Introduced by Dr. Paul Thomas. Watch the story of people in Spain who defied the pharmaceutical orthodoxy, surviving a terminal diagnosis after testing HIV-positive during the 1980s HIV/AIDS era.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

See also Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links.

Children’s Health Defense — More “Moment of Truth” Conference Videos

Children’s Health Defense “Moment of Truth Conference” Videos.

Children’s Health Defense “Moment of Truth Conference” Videos. (posted 12/30/25). 1) Was It an Accident? with Brett Weinstein + The Betrayal of Our Military Service Members with Pam Long, 1Lt (now Captain) Mark Bashaw, and Maj Brennan “Skip” Schilperoort 2) Why Isn’t Tony Fauci in Prison? with Sen. Rand Paul + Uncovering the Truth: The Lonely Search in the Senate with Sen. Ron Johnson

Drs. Peter Hotez & Jake Scott — Widely Quoted Vaccine Experts

Best Vaccine Video Ever Featuring Dr Peter Hotez (06/19/23, video 05:48, includes transcript). Description: The video starts with a clip from racket.news exposing the multiple changes of mind of virologist Dr. Peter Hotez on the mRNA shots and ends with Alex Rosen confronting the doctor to see if he will debate Robert Kennedy Jr.

‘DNA contamination in Pfizer’: Bombshell testimony ‘exposes’ COVID-vaccine ‘lies’ at Senate hearing (09/15/25, video 10:17 includes transcript): Description: A congressional hearing titled ‘How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines’ sparked fiery exchanges. Lawmakers debated an unpublished study comparing chronic illness rates in vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children. Features: US Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioning Jake Scott, MD (board-certified infectious diseases specialist and Clinical Associate Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine).

Healthcare & Insurance Industry Exposed + ACTION Items

Communicating with Your Audience

Communication — Getting Your Message Out: 5.4 Billion People Are Looking for a Doctor. Are You Visible? By Dutch Rojas (12/27/25). Dutch Rojas provides blueprints for communicating with an online audience. These tips are FANTASTIC, especially for social media beginners. And they’re not just for doctors and other medical professionals. They can be adapted for any profession or interest, including elected officials, legislators, businesspeople, “influencers,” and more.

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Medical Guilds vs. Medieval Guilds (Evil Guilds?)

Medical Guilds are Bad Medicine. Monopolies, Oligarchy, Elitism, Authoritarianism and Groupthink are hurting patients, driving up costs, blocking innovation, and trampling civil rights. By Dr. Robert W. Malone (12/29/25, link below)

Transgender, Transitioning, Detransitioning with Chloe Cole

Transgenderism — Chloe Cole Breaks Down Major HHS Shift on Gender Medicine—and Why It Matters. Host: Jan Jekielek, American Thought Leaders. Guest: Chloe Cole (12/31/25, podcast/video 44:00)

Chloe Cole is only twenty-one years old, but she is articulate and wise beyond her years. You already may know Cole’s story: Age 12 began identifying as male and started socially transitioning, put on puberty blockers, testosterone injections at age 13, double mastectomy at 15, gradual realization that she was NOT a he, and activism to help others understand the evils of the gender transitioning industrial complex.

For insights into her experience with sex-transitioning medicine (puberty blockers, surgery, binders, etc.), de-transitioning, and physical and mental suffering, do watch this interview. She also discusses impact of HHS’s turnabout on sex-denying medical procedures (“sex-denying” is Cole’s term for what others euphemistically describe as “gender affirming”).

Weight Loss Drugs — Ozempic, Wegovy, and other Semaglutide GLP-1 Agonists

Unmasking The Great Ozempic Scam. The GLP-1 saga epitomizes the unsustainable corruption within our medical system. By A Midwestern Doctor (12/28/25). This is an abridged version of a longer article.

With the Trump administration encouraging GLP-1* agonist Ozempic (semaglutide) and its relative Wegovy as a solution to America’s obesity epidemic, we thought this article by A Midwestern Doctor (AMD) was an appropriate counterbalance for anyone considering Ozempic or related weight-loss drugs.

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Other News

