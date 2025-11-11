November 4, 2025 Consolidated Election - ARCHIVED 11/11/25
Tips for Idaho Voters, especially Conservative Voters. November 25, 2024 Voting Recommendations Idaho & Beyond. INCLUDES Election Results.
THIS IS THE ARCHIVED COPY FOR POSTERITY. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO THE IDAHOANS WHO FOLLOWED OUR RECOMMENDATIONS.
🔖 Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Election (Idaho)
Housekeeping 🆕
Early Voting: Begins as early as October 14 (click link or check with your county clerk for dates and locations)
Pre-Registration Deadline: Friday, October 24
Absentee Ballot Request Deadline: October 24
Election Day: Tuesday, November 4 – Ballots must be returned by this date
Over 200 taxing districts with contested elections.
Races include city councils, school trustees, fire districts, and parks.
Not every precinct has options on the ballot.
To find your polling place or learn what’s on your ballot, go to:
VoteIdaho:
https://voteidaho.gov/
County Clerk websites: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerk/
2025 Elections Substack Note (09/27/25)
2025 November Elections 🆕
Ada County, ID Elections (Ada County GOP)
Boise, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Coeur D’Alene Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Eagle, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Idaho Falls, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Nampa, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon (09/01/25)
Post Falls, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note
🔥 🆕 Latest Election Results: https://voteidaho.gov/election-results/ | May 20th, 2025 Election Information Substack Note (05/08/25)
