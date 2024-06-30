Ada County, Idaho: Will there be a new Sheriff in town? Let the men debate so voters can decide.

Call for Ada County Sheriff Candidate Debate: Clifford vs Traubel

To voters in Ada County, Idaho, and anyone who knows voters in Ada County:

Please massively like, retweet, and share the following X.com post inviting incumbent Sheriff Matt Clifford (R) to debate challenger Doug Traubel (C) at Eagle's Old State Saloon:

SOURCE: Old State Saloon - Challenge to a debate between Matt Clifford and Doug Traubel.

Ada County citizens deserve to know their Ada County Sheriff candidates before casting their votes on November 5, 2024. A debate is a great way to start the conversation.

Doug Traubel is “all in” for this debate. Doug wants to share his vision for the Ada County Sheriff's Office with everyone willing to listen. Is Matt Clifford equally willing to share his own vision? Ada County — let's find out!

Remember: The letter after a man's name does not determine who will be the best Sheriff to lead Ada County's law enforcement officers. Nope! It's the character, integrity, dedication, experience, and performance record of the man behind the letter that truly matters.

[This message was reviewed and approved by Doug Traubel.]