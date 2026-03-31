In Case You Missed It (ICYMI)
Important events, notes, and articles that you may have missed, in one (in)convenient place. Last update 03/31/26
In Case You Missed It! To reduce clutter, we removed “In Case You Missed It” entries in Too Many Notes and gathered them below. Find important past events, Substack notes, and articles that you may have missed. We’ll update this page frequently, so be sure to check back often.
More… See Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links
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5-Minute Videos from PragerU
In Case You Missed It…
Full Series of 5 Minute Videos (include transcripts, facts, and sources)
5-minute video series on the 10 Commandments | Download E-Book of scripts for each video | Substack Note
Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom
In Case You Missed It…
First 10 Amendments - Explained by a Lawyer (video 37:08 includes chapters and transcript)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
In Case You Missed It…
Umbrellas, Community Schools, United Way & School Board Meetings
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire” (video 02:00:25).
Explore Great Books and Plays. PragerU 5-Minute Videos and The Book Club
The Speech Every 2015 College Grad Needs to Hear (podcast/video 06:32)
Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Reforming Idaho’s Family Courts (Last update 03/05/26)
Elections & Election Integrity
In Case You Missed It…
Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E
In Case You Missed It…
Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system
Electromagnetic Radiation, Surveillance, and More — Threat Outside Your Front Door
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore
🔥STOP The CLARITY Act in the US Senate. The ‘clarity act’ opens the door for digital slavery. It must be stopped! | H.R.3633 - Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 Current Status
Idaho Politics & Beyond — ARPA 4.0? Idaho’s Rural Health Grant Raises Familiar Red Flags.
Idaho Legislature
In Case You Missed It…
Capitol Clarity — Legislature 201 (video 01:11:32)
How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate (video 50:39)
Proper Role of Government — Warnings From the Past America Can’t Afford to Ignore.
Idaho Doesn’t Have a Revenue Problem — It Has a Spending Problem.
Understanding Idaho’s Budget…and why things feel tight right now.
Idaho Freedom Foundation’s Plans to Secure Medical Freedom in Idaho
Child Protective Services (CPS) Unmasked — Watch “NEVER IN AMERICA: Unmasking CPS’s Kidnapping Empire.” Includes extensive coverage of Idaho’s Baby Cyrus Case. (video 02:00:25)
Idaho Capitol Clarity
Subscribe to Idaho Freedom Foundation’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@IdahoFreedomTV
Capitol Clarity Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLsusozPKxiKHMavgsri3R9J1NvcIkEFQy
Illegal Immigration
In Case You Missed It…
Idaho’s Illegal Immigration, Open Borders, Related Crimes & Security. What Can WE Do?
Illegal Immigration — Idaho Built an Ag Empire on Modern Day Slavery. Tens of thousands trapped by fear, debt, and deportation threats. By Senator Brian Lenney (02/15/26)
Idaho Legislature & E-Verify — When Compliance Replaces Freedom. A Conservative Case Against Mandatory E-Verify in Idaho. By Brandon Shippy (03/05/26)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
In Case You Missed It…
FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
FDA Adverse Event Monitoring System (AEMS)
FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Health, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Where’s VAERS? Researchers have been using VAERS and OpenVAERS extensively to explore vaccine adverse events. It is a seriously flawed and incomplete tool.
5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance
In Case You Missed It…
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Latest News
CHD.TV: Watch
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
In Case You Missed It…
Books, Films, Interviews
‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet).
📽️ Follow the Silenced. Brave Americans trusted the science, only to have their lives forever changed by devastating side effects of shots from early COVID vaccine trials (more details)
📽️ An Inconvenient Study. A thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study showed: Vaxxed were far less healthy than Unvaxxed (video 01:20:36, more details)
Covid Hospital Protocols
Covid Justice Resolution
Sign the COVID Justice Resolution — the resolution we’ve waited for since 2020 COVID “pandemic.”. Resolution website | Substack Note
Medical Testing & Overdiagnosis
MRNA Moratorium — Call for Action
Moratorium for mRNA Injections and The National Movement. Babies dying after maternal vaccination (video 01:09:04)
PREP Act — Legal Recourse Nil; PREP Must be REPEALED; HHS Secretary Must Terminate Emergency
PREP Act — Case law reality check: PREP Act is the governing law for covid shots and other “countermeasures.”
Vaccines: Autism, Lies, Regulation, Secrets
COVID, COVID Shots/”Vaccines”, & SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein — What Can We Do About Their Effects on Us?
Vaccines: CDC, FDA, ACIP, Regulatory Policy Revolution & More
STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
TAKE ACTION TO STOP THE COVID-19 mRNA SHOTS — Send comments to FDA: CHD Asks FDA to Revoke COVID Vaccine Licenses, Calls on Public to Submit ‘Hundreds of Thousands’ of Comments.
Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception
In Case You Missed It…
Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System
In Case You Missed It…
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
In Case You Missed It…
Geoengineering Catch-Up. Lines in the sky are real, increasing, and not as benign as some say. Geoengineering goes by many names – cloud seeding, weather engineering, weather modification, chemtrails, geoengineering, more...
Geoengineering Podcasts by Dr. Clayton J. Baker, MD.
Geoengineering Report (Children’s Health Defense).
Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, “There is no climate emergency.”
Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure.
🔥 ICAN Petition to President Donald J. Trump. Stop Geoengineering Experiments on the American people.
Idaho
Idaho Geoengineering — Gang of Eight presentation on geoengineering. Why geoengineering and atmospheric intervention topics deserve serious scrutiny. Video (01/14/26, 01:52:24).
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) Capitol Clarity: Weather Modification and Mosquito Abatement Districts (posted 02/11/26)
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