Disclaimer

In Case You Missed It! To reduce clutter, we removed “In Case You Missed It” entries in Too Many Notes and gathered them below. Find important past events, Substack notes, and articles that you may have missed. We’ll update this page frequently, so be sure to check back often. More… See Action Items & Information and Covid Essential Links

5-Minute Videos from PragerU

Communism, Constitution, Unions & Freedom

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

Elections & Election Integrity

Government, Taxes, Spending, Waste, Censorship, AI, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

Why are hard working American tax dollars being used to pay for stuff the government shouldn’t be doing in the first place? — Big E

Idaho Legislature

Illegal Immigration

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

5G Cell Towers, Data Centers, Surveillance

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do a great job covering current health news. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

Health, Health Freedom, Fraud, & Deception

Healthcare Privacy & Navigating the System

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. Please visit these sites to sign up and learn more.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit