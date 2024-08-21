Last update: 08/19/24

Have Some Coffee & Covid with Your Legal Protest!

Protest Advice from Coffee & Covid 🦠☕️ IMPACTFUL ☙ Saturday, August 17, 2024 ☙ C&C NEWS 🦠By JEFF CHILDERS (08/17/24): https://www.coffeeandcovid.com/p/impactful-saturday-august-17-2024



In his Saturday, August 17, 2024, “Coffee & Covid (C&C)” Substack, the always brilliant, always humorous Florida attorney Jeff Childers explained how British conservatives could protest without protesting to avoid lengthy jail sentences for wrong-thoughts, wrong-posts, and wrong-speech. We shamelessly adapted his advice for America’s post-J6 sensibilities*.

*In order to retain our fake Not A University President credentials, we’ve tried to avoid outright plagiaristic cheating by quoting and attributing our source (Jeff Childers) and editing a little or a lot. Please do not report us to the Plagiarism Police.

If you try these ideas, do check the American football rules first! We wouldn’t want any coloring outside the clogged-up British bread lines to get you into trouble.

What Happened? Why are More Careful Protests Needed Now?

Arrest that train conductor for posting about what he saw with his own eyes!

🔥🔥 Retired British railroad conductor David Spring, 61, learned he would spend a year and a half in prison for speaking out about illegal immigrants being housed at taxpayer expense in swanky London hotels. Childers says “Conservatives in Britain need to get smarter. Protests won’t work. Memes will get them arrested. So they need to learn how to protest without protesting, to politely sandbag their government while coloring inside the new lines.”

So attorney Childers came up with some clever “quiet riot” ways to protest without getting into legal hot water. These may be needed in America if things keep going J6-style South in the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” We hereby present C&C-style…

Protest Suggestions…

Protest politely!

🔥🔥 Here are Childers’ protest recommendations (many verbatim), customized for American audiences. Again, please don’t report us for plagiarizing. After all, Childers did ask people to share!

Brits — and J6-afeared Americans — could…

Submit every form the government offers, in triplicate.

Apply for every available benefit.

Automatically appeal every traffic ticket, jaywalking fine, or minor BBC/MSN rate increase. Jam it up.

Pay fines and taxes in person, in pennies, or pence, or farthings, or whatever coins are still in use. But be smart about it. First, try politely and massively overpaying with a large-denomination legal-tender bill (or — gasp — a gold bar if you have one handy). When the bureaucrat says sorry, I can’t make change, only then regretfully pull out the cache of coins. If the bureaucrat won’t take your cash, respectfully ask for the manager, and politely waste an hour of the manager’s time.

Scrupulously follow every minor regulation, minuscule safety rule, and meaningless mandate in ways that disrupt smooth government operation.*

* ED NOTE: This does NOT include rules, regulations, or mandates that are harmful, unconstitutional, or unconscionable — do not comply with those.

Use all available snitch hotlines — Tim Walz’s Minnesota, we’re talking to you! — to mass-report government accounts and public officials' posts for spreading hate or disinformation.

File millions of small claims cases for any minor (but non-frivolous!) transgression.

Pray silently in massive crowds. Don’t let them hear or even imagine your thoughts as you pray. Don’t make a frowny face 😠. Don’t … make … a … single … peep 🐥!

Learn to wield the rules against the rule-makers. For example…

Disabled people could haltingly cross busy city intersections by degrees, stopping a few times to rest, fouling traffic. It wouldn’t take much planning to create total gridlock.

Organize “buy nothing” days that briefly shut down the economy.

Organize mass opt-out campaigns and boycotts. For tips on getting corporations such as Harley Davidson, John Deere, and Tractor Supply to dump their woke ways, check out some of Robby Starbuck’s recent efforts here, here, and here. (Latest to cave: Indian Motorcycle and Polaris.)

Relentlessly phone legislators and local agencies with stupid, time-consuming requests. “Sorry, I forgot what you told me last time. Kindly tell me again.”

Visit local government offices in person, and when it’s your turn, hog the window, feigning confusion and asking dozens of exhausting questions until the bureaucrat (politely) orders you out. Then the next citizen in line could step up and repeat the same laborious inquiry. Everyone could return the next day and start all over.

Childers Concludes… & We Quote…

Quiet Riot!

The ideas are potentially limitless. The idea is legal protests. Protesting without protesting. Quiet riots. Shut. It. Down. This strategy exploits the great weakness still available to citizens suffering in allegedly open societies.

Politely and compliantly use the government against itself.

Force the government to go Full Orwell.

But for Heaven’s sake, stop actual protesting. Don’t become a target. Mindless protesting only works for leftists. We are much smarter than they are. Hit them where it hurts. Nicely. Legally.

Every government, even an authoritarian government, operates solely with the consent of the citizens it governs. Just stop consenting. I hope this helps. Get the word out.

________

OK, we’re getting the word out!

Feel free to suggest additional polite, legal, “safe and effective™” ideas in the comments.

And if your efforts work…

Praise and thank the government officials and corporations effusively, in public, without gloating.

Share your news and techniques with others, again respectfully and without (too much) gloating.

And remember: Only YOU can prevent plagiarism! 🛑 🐻 🔥

We’re Getting the Word Out! Now, please share and do it too.