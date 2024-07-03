Disclaimer

Here we distill a guest post by Catherine Austin Fitts (Solari.com | Financial Rebellion). This article originally appeared in SASHA LATYPOVA’s Substack (06/20/24): Read Full Article

Catherine Austin-Fitts offered a wealth of resources, education and true human intelligence in her long, heavily footnoted, must-read article for anyone who is serious about what's going on in our world and what we can do about it. We've summarized Fitts' key points below, using excerpts from her own words.

Fitts cites Sasha Latypova’s and Katherine Watt’s contributions to helping us understand the controlling role played by the Department of Defense (DOD) in Operation Warp Speed and the most recent round of poisoning and bankrupting Americans during the Covid-19 operation.

For 500 years, the Western world has operated on the “central banking-warfare model.” In brief, the central banks create money, and the military and intelligence services make sure that the money is accepted in trade for labor and natural resources. Military-intelligence players also help provide the necessary enforcement that supports liquidity of the money and related instruments such as bonds and stocks.

Debt is one of the key components of the central banking-warfare model. An indebted country, business, or person is controllable.

The annual budget request by the Department of Defense for fiscal 2025 is $849.8 billion, an amount that has a significant impact on every local economy in America.

Fitts was asked to serve as an Assistant Secretary at DOD in 1988 (at the end of the Reagan Administration when pundits were anticipating George H. W. Bush winning the presidential election). She then was managing director and member of the board of Dillon Read, a Wall Street investment bank. She declined, and ended up at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) a year later.

Vast amounts of money started to go missing from DOD and HUD in fiscal 1998, with those two agencies consistently refusing to produce audited financial statements as required by law. Various acts of Congress and growing secrecy led to this vanishing money. Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld announced this monetary vanishing on September 10, 2001. Curiously, his announcement was buried the next day, September 11, 2001, when numerous offices filled with records and documents related to the accounting for DOD’s money and related Treasury and other securities blew up in New York and Washington. Yes, it happened on THAT September 11!

The U.S. government is not run by political appointees and the civil service; it is run by private corporate contractors and banks. The largest defense contractors also hold significant contracts at non-military agencies, allowing for significant integration with the military across government. The top contractor at DOD is Lockheed Martin.

Fitts’ efforts to stop mortgage fraud as both Assistant Secretary at HUD and then as lead financial advisor to the FHA got her fired in 1990 and her company fired in 1997 just as vast amounts of money started to disappear from DOD and HUD (this monetary vanishing act was easier to pull off after they booted out the lead financial advisor and reversed mechanisms established to stop money moving out of the back door of HUD).

Fitts was approached by a small Washington think tank that did strategic planning for the U.S. Navy. This group tried to persuade her that aliens exist and live among us, even offering her lunch with several aliens along with a reading list of related books (she read 25 of them). Subsequently, she occasionally watched various efforts to bring transparency to the UFO question as well as to related advanced technology, breakthrough energy, and invisible weaponry controlled by private corporations that play essential roles in the national security state.

Lockheed Martin became involved in developing black budget technologies and invisible weaponry.

Fitts observed insider trading a week before the Indonesia tsunami and started to research invisible weaponry. She became convinced that such weaponry was playing a significant role in the dominance of the U.S. dollar as reserve currency.

At the Conference on Terrorism, Weapons of Mass Destruction, and U.S. Strategy at the University of Georgia in April 1997, U.S. Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen said: “Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves.” He added: “It’s real, and that’s the reason why we have to intensify our efforts.”

This policy purports to authorize DOD and the other agencies of the U.S. government as well as scores of related federal governmental entities to keep what amount to secret books, in essence overriding the Constitution and financial management laws and regulations with an administrative policy. The success of Operation Warp Speed and the Covid operation likely depended upon the adoption of FASAB 56 in October 2018.

Secret operations go on undetected in part because so many military and intelligence bases are in restricted areas and underground. Fitts’ research indicates that the U.S. military-intelligence establishment and related corporate contractors built 170 such bases as well as connecting underground transportation systems. This is very expensive and a likely destination of some of the $21 trillion that disappeared by 2015 (much more probably has gone missing since then).

Since 1998, Fitts noticed extensive aerial spraying, with multiple planes flying back and forth across the sky, laying down large spreading plumes of chemicals. Multiple planes and pilots spraying chemicals are not cheap, especially given that fleets of planes were spraying almost everywhere she went, including in all U.S. states, most countries in Europe, and Australia and New Zealand.

So, trillions were going missing from DOD while a spraying program that cost hundreds of billions—if not trillions—of dollars was happening. Around the same time hundreds of billions went missing from NATO, along with systemic secrecy and lack of accountability. Highly likely is a connection between expensive geoengineering and missing money.

U.S. air space is subject to regulations set by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and DOD. No one can spray chemicals above our heads for decades unless DOD does it, and/or unless DOD and the FAA permit it. (Lockheed Martin was the lead contractor at FAA in addition to serving as lead contractor at DOD and HUD.)

While the spraying intensified, Fitts witnessed an explosion of cellular technology, High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) technology, and EMF radiation. Numerous citizen scientists and engineers have tried to understand what is in the spray, including heavy metals and bio-engineered particles, and if and how they relate to wireless technology.

Clifford Carnicom describes the similarities of the synthetic bio-engineered particles in the spray to those in the Covid injections. If that is correct, then DOD is in charge of installing the same high-tech, bio-engineered components in our bodies—whether by spraying them in air space dominated by DOD or through DOD’s leadership of Operation Warp Speed—without our knowledge or consent.

Fitts observes that the more the spray cascaded down from the sky, the more sickly and exhausted the people, livestock, soil, plants, and trees looked. We were all being poisoned. An additional factor: The debasement of the food supply, which is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The growth of sporadic and highly unnatural high-tech fires is also raising questions about fires in northern California in 2017, including the one that destroyed most of Paradise, and the recent fire in Lahaina on Maui in Hawaii. These fires involved highly sophisticated engineering. The best hypothesis is that DOD and/or its contractors did it or allowed it to happen.

Narcotics Trafficking & Mortgage Fraud

In the 1990s, Fitts researched the growth of narcotics trafficking in the US after creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 and after explosive post-WWII growth. She became convinced that opening U.S. markets to narcotics trafficking from Europe, Asia, and Latin America was part of an intentional strategy to finance secret black-budget military and intelligence operations as well as to help provide low-cost capital to fund the rise of American multinational corporations.

Both DOD and DHS currently control the borders and shores, and DOD did so prior to 2003 before the creation of DHS. What and who crosses those borders and shores into the country are what and who the U.S. government and military permit. These governmental organizations have the authority and resources to stop the crossings. But they don’t.

Fitts explains that mortgage fraud has long been a vehicle to launder illegal narcotics profits, and there’s close relationship between HUD and DOD, which share the same lead contractors to run IT and payment systems.

The same contractors also may play a significant role in DOD black projects and weaponry. In 2000, as money was going missing from HUD and DOD and mortgage fraud was growing explosively, the chief of staff to the senator who oversaw HUD appropriations stated: “HUD is being run as a criminal enterprise.”

To operate as a criminal enterprise, HUD and its various mortgage programs are run on a matrix infrastructure, which requires the cooperation of the Treasury Department, the New York Fed and its member banks which are its owners (including JPMorgan Chase and Citibank), the DOJ, and DOD.

Pension and Retirement Funds and Lowered Life Expectancy

Where does all the money come from to fund DOD’s operations? Several sources. First, taxpayers fund a portion of federal operations. Additional sources come from borrowing, primarily through sale of U.S. Treasury bills and bonds to U.S. and global investors. The largest buyers of Treasurys are U.S. pension funds, banks and insurance companies. Thus, your pension fund and the creditworthiness of your bank deposits and insurance policies depend on the credit quality and value of Treasury securities.

One reason the outstanding debt of the U.S. government is so large is that we have a debt-based currency. The U.S. could have issued greenbacks from the Treasury, but instead has used a central bank and a debt issuance process, which Fitts explains in the article. She states that the missing money was essentially a theft of resources from U.S. pension and retirement savings. If the theft were not stopped, the only solutions would be to: extend the retirement age; lower benefits through inflation or benefit cuts; and/or lower life expectancy.

Because the government took numerous actions that began to lower life expectancy starting around the time the financial coup began, Fitts is convinced that lowering U.S, life expectancy is an intentional policy. She points out that the DOD lead Operation Warp Speed has significantly and intentionally increased excess mortality in a way that also extends the solvency of the Social Security system.

All this is difficult to fathom for Americans who grew up in a more trusting world where the spending power of the American consumer generated economic prosperity for the leadership. However, globalization, technology, and our investments in space have all created new economic models.

The latest statistics on U.S. life expectancy and fertility rates underscore BlackRock head Larry Fink’s recently expressed confidence in the coming opportunities afforded by AI, robotics, and a shrinking population.

A baffling question: How is the U.S. going to field an effective army and navy if the population that supplies soldiers is shrinking and poisoned? Between the deterioration in the quality of food, the impact of extensive screen time and related mind control, and heavy vaccination schedules, the pool of young people interested in or capable of becoming soldiers has shrunk considerably.

Solutions already being considered or implemented include: Asking those booted out for refusing Covid shots to return to service; automatically enrolling men (and possibly women) aged 18-26 in Selective Service; recruiting illegal immigrants into the military; and instituting a military draft.

We stand on the brink of WWIII. Russia is sending nuclear subs to Cuba, and the United States is proposing to send more troops to Europe to protect NATO members. The new U.S.-Swedish agreement for military cooperation awaiting final approval in the Swedish Parliament gives U.S. troops access to 17 military bases in Sweden—and they will operate under U.S. law. Theoretically, those troops can be used to enforce against or control the Swedish people. Fitts asks: Will this agreement protect Sweden from the Russians or protect the U.S. dollar system by cannibalizing Sweden and the companies and economies of NATO members?

How can we protect ourselves and our families, particularly given that our taxes and pension funds are financing these operations?

First, do not fall for the lies. Lies such as Covid injections are “safe and effective.” For many, this lie cost them a loved one’s life or health, and/or drained their financial health and future.

Second, do not fall for fake solutions. Fake solutions include pinning all our hopes on a presidential candidate; shutting down existing institutions such as the Federal Reserve before we get our stolen money and assets returned; passing a bunch of new laws; or holding a Constitutional Convention in which the Constitution can be hopelessly altered.

Solutions require enforcing the good laws we already have and understanding that we are staring down the barrel of a coup d’état, mass atrocity, and a serious escalation of global military operations. Finally, we must realize that one person can make an enormous difference. So try to make a difference however you can!

Fifty-two references back up Fitts’ content and conclusions.