Too Many Notes 10/12/25
Dear Readers,
Day Brighteners (or not)
Sunday Strip: A Sombrero on a Pig. Is still a pig (10/05/25)
What happens when you try to follow the rules? Let’s find out. Walk this way! (10/09/25, video 01:16)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
When We Sang Louder. The holocaust of abortion. By Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy (10/04/25)
Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Recommendations from STOP Idaho RINOS
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
ICYMI: Elections in Idaho and Beyond — Election Season is Heating Up (posted 10/02/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)
ICYMI: Eagle, ID Elections. By Brian Almon | Substack Note (10/02/25)
Idaho Elections — Race for the Cities: Nampa. Idaho’s third-largest city looks to manage growing pains. By Brian Almon (10/09/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Eerily Prescient to Today’s Tyranny in the West: My Name is Anna Wiseman — The Sandbaggers, Season 3, Episode 4. Forgotten British Television (06/29/80, video 50:05, includes transcript). Posted 10/08/25
Homeless Industrial Complex & DEI
How Equity is Being Weaponized Against the Homeless. There is no place for DEI on the streets. By Kevin Dahlgren (10/07/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) 2026 Freedom and Family Agenda — The next chapter in Idaho’s Conservative Revival (posted 10/04/25)
See also “Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money” and “Elections & Election Integrity” above
Water! Idaho & Beyond: Idaho Water Alert! This isn’t just happening here; it’s part of a dangerous national trend. By Rep. Heather Scott (10/10/25)
🔥CALL TO ACTION: Idaho Power’s $199 Million Rate Hike. A Monopoly at Work. By David J Leavitt (10/10/25). More calls to action.
Idaho Politics and Beyond — It’s YOUR Money! When we vote to spend tax dollars, we are voting to spend your hard-earned money. When it comes to making those decisions, remember: I am one of you. By Rep. Kent Marmon (10/08/25)
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: Thinking Local (10/08/25, video 12:01, includes transcript).
President Ron Nate discusses IFF’s new Issues and Local Government Accountability pages, Idaho’s 2026 ballot initiatives, Nampa City Council’s massive fumble, and Ron’s debate with Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke regarding the grocery tax repeal initiative! (event has passed).
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide
See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
ICYMI: Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide.
ICYMI: COVID ACCOUNTABILITY? Idaho’s COVID-19 Response Study Committee (posted 10/04/25)
See also Action Items & Information.
COVID “Vaccine” Injury Cover-Up at OSHA — Exclusive: OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employers Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries.
After a whistleblower alerted The Defender, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed an internal directive telling healthcare employers not to report or track COVID-19 vaccine injuries. OSHA removed the policy from its website after inquiries from The Defender.
Critics said the directive concealed the scope of vaccine injuries and made it difficult for injured workers to obtain workers’ compensation or disability benefits.
By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (10/06/25, includes related article links and audio playback 12 min)
Vaccine Amnesia: Why Did The Media Stop Covering Vaccine Disasters? Forgotten news segments show how widely acknowledged vaccine injuries were before the media was bought out by the pharmaceutical industry. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/03/25)
All COVID Vaccines Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Concludes. A South Korean study of over 8 million people reported an increased overall cancer risk of 27% linked to mRNA and non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers found higher risks for six specific cancers. Mainstream media criticized the study. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (10/02/25)
Doctors Recover Vocations — Florida Vaccine Mandates to Go Bye-Bye
Great Doctors Don’t Grow on Trees — unless we plant the seeds and help them grow. Check out an article from Independent Medical Alliance and an interview with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to find a glimmer of hope and inspiration for medical professionals and patients alike.
Drugs & Gut Microbiome
Gut Changes Persist Years After Stopping Certain Medications. Recent research shows that common medications such as antibiotics and antidepressants can leave lasting changes in gut bacteria. By Rachel Ann T. Melegrito (10/04/25, includes audio playback 7:57)
FDA & Revolving Door (focus Dr. Peter Marks)
FDA and Other Agencies— FDA: The Revolving Door Strikes Again. Why did the FDA relentlessly suppress all evidence of vaccine injuries? By A Midwestern Doctor (10/08/25)
Fevers — To Treat or Not to Treat & How to Treat Safely
Why Does Tylenol Cause Chronic Illnesses Like Autism? Exploring how suppressing acute but manageable symptoms can transform them into significantly more severe illnesses. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/28/25)
Film: Follow the Silenced Live Q&A
“Follow the Silenced” Live Q&A. Don’t miss the full Q&A from the live screening of “Follow the Silenced,” a documentary exposing the truth about Covid vaccine trials. This movie will touch your heart with the suffering and tenacity of individuals injured by COVID shots.
The language is plain (anyone can understand it), the stories are true. The incredible power of love and unwillingness of the injured to give up despite their physical, financial, and emotional suffering should make you get up and want to do SOMETHING! (includes many useful links and references!)
Film: An Inconvenient Study + More from The Highwire
VACCINES UNMASKED — From The Highwire: An Inconvenient Study Movie Premiere, Jimmy Dore’s Brilliance, Dr. Elizabeth Mumper’s Pediatric Vaccine & Autism Common Sense, Malibu Film Festival David Katz’s Hollywood Courage. Posted 10/12/25
Food, Homesteading & Food Freedom
Homesteading & Food Freedom — Homesteading article from Dr. Robert Malone and Food Freedom video discussion on Financial Rebellion. You won’t want to miss these if you care about delicious, high-quality, farm fresh, safe food (and who doesn’t care about that?). Posted 10/12/25
Homesteading: Harnessing Horse Power. We do what we do. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/11/25)
Financial Rebellion: The Right To Food with Graham Meriwether. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq Guest: Graham Meriweather (10/09/25, video 01:07:26, includes transcript)
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Independent Medical Alliance — The State of the Movement: Building a Future of Honest Medicine. After years of censorship, leaders from IMA, CHD, and Brownstone reflect on how the medical freedom movement has grown—and what comes next for honest medicine. Independent Medical Alliance, Brownstone Institute, and Children’s Health Defense Host: Dr. Clayton Baker Guests: Jeffrey Tucker, Michael Kane (10/10/25, article + 01:09:17 video with transcript)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information.
Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it. Posted 10/12/25
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (10/05/25)
