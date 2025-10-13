Disclaimer

🙏 Dear Readers, Please like our Notes and Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Share We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on the kindness of readers to share anything you consider worthy of a wider audience. Thank you so much! 👉 More ways to share.

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Notes & Quotes

Day Brighteners (or not)

Source for images just below: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Day Brighteners (or not)

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🔥Action Items & Information We’ve moved our collection of important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help. 🎶Too Many Notes Find “Too Many Notes” at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

When We Sang Louder. The holocaust of abortion. By Idaho Senator Brandon Shippy (10/04/25)

Government should not be in the education business. Why do we keep this failed system in place? By Wayne Hoffman (09/30/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Idaho Elections — Race for the Cities: Nampa. Idaho’s third-largest city looks to manage growing pains. By Brian Almon (10/09/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Eerily Prescient to Today’s Tyranny in the West: My Name is Anna Wiseman — The Sandbaggers, Season 3, Episode 4. Forgotten British Television (06/29/80, video 50:05, includes transcript). Posted 10/08/25

Homeless Industrial Complex & DEI

How Equity is Being Weaponized Against the Homeless. There is no place for DEI on the streets. By Kevin Dahlgren (10/07/25)

Idaho Politics

See also “Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money” and “Elections & Election Integrity” above

🔥CALL TO ACTION: Idaho Power’s $199 Million Rate Hike. A Monopoly at Work. By David J Leavitt (10/10/25). More calls to action.

Idaho Politics and Beyond — It’s YOUR Money! When we vote to spend tax dollars, we are voting to spend your hard-earned money. When it comes to making those decisions, remember: I am one of you. By Rep. Kent Marmon (10/08/25)

Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) — Ron’s Weekly Wind-Up: Thinking Local (10/08/25, video 12:01, includes transcript). President Ron Nate discusses IFF’s new Issues and Local Government Accountability pages, Idaho’s 2026 ballot initiatives, Nampa City Council’s massive fumble, and Ron’s debate with Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke regarding the grocery tax repeal initiative! (event has passed).

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

See also Action Items & Information.

COVID “Vaccine” Injury Cover-Up at OSHA — Exclusive: OSHA Admits It Told Healthcare Employers Not to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries. After a whistleblower alerted The Defender, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed an internal directive telling healthcare employers not to report or track COVID-19 vaccine injuries. OSHA removed the policy from its website after inquiries from The Defender. Critics said the directive concealed the scope of vaccine injuries and made it difficult for injured workers to obtain workers’ compensation or disability benefits. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (10/06/25, includes related article links and audio playback 12 min)

Vaccine Amnesia: Why Did The Media Stop Covering Vaccine Disasters? Forgotten news segments show how widely acknowledged vaccine injuries were before the media was bought out by the pharmaceutical industry. By A Midwestern Doctor (10/03/25)

All COVID Vaccines Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Concludes. A South Korean study of over 8 million people reported an increased overall cancer risk of 27% linked to mRNA and non-mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The researchers found higher risks for six specific cancers. Mainstream media criticized the study. By Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. (10/02/25)

Doctors Recover Vocations — Florida Vaccine Mandates to Go Bye-Bye

Great Doctors Don't Grow on Trees

Great Doctors Don’t Grow on Trees — unless we plant the seeds and help them grow. Check out an article from Independent Medical Alliance and an interview with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo to find a glimmer of hope and inspiration for medical professionals and patients alike.

Drugs & Gut Microbiome

Gut Changes Persist Years After Stopping Certain Medications. Recent research shows that common medications such as antibiotics and antidepressants can leave lasting changes in gut bacteria. By Rachel Ann T. Melegrito (10/04/25, includes audio playback 7:57)

FDA & Revolving Door (focus Dr. Peter Marks)

FDA and Other Agencies— FDA: The Revolving Door Strikes Again. Why did the FDA relentlessly suppress all evidence of vaccine injuries? By A Midwestern Doctor (10/08/25)

Fevers — To Treat or Not to Treat & How to Treat Safely

Why Does Tylenol Cause Chronic Illnesses Like Autism? Exploring how suppressing acute but manageable symptoms can transform them into significantly more severe illnesses. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/28/25)

Film: Follow the Silenced Live Q&A

“Follow the Silenced” Live Q&A. Don’t miss the full Q&A from the live screening of “Follow the Silenced,” a documentary exposing the truth about Covid vaccine trials. This movie will touch your heart with the suffering and tenacity of individuals injured by COVID shots. The language is plain (anyone can understand it), the stories are true. The incredible power of love and unwillingness of the injured to give up despite their physical, financial, and emotional suffering should make you get up and want to do SOMETHING! (includes many useful links and references!)

Film: An Inconvenient Study + More from The Highwire

Food, Homesteading & Food Freedom

Homesteading & Food Freedom

Homesteading & Food Freedom — Homesteading article from Dr. Robert Malone and Food Freedom video discussion on Financial Rebellion. You won’t want to miss these if you care about delicious, high-quality, farm fresh, safe food (and who doesn’t care about that?). Posted 10/12/25 Homesteading: Harnessing Horse Power. We do what we do. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (10/11/25) Financial Rebellion: The Right To Food with Graham Meriwether. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq Guest: Graham Meriweather (10/09/25, video 01:07:26, includes transcript)

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Independent Medical Alliance — The State of the Movement: Building a Future of Honest Medicine. After years of censorship, leaders from IMA, CHD, and Brownstone reflect on how the medical freedom movement has grown—and what comes next for honest medicine. Independent Medical Alliance, Brownstone Institute, and Children’s Health Defense Host: Dr. Clayton Baker Guests: Jeffrey Tucker, Michael Kane (10/10/25, article + 01:09:17 video with transcript)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information.

Weather Engineering & Geoengineering Bans CAN Work at the State Level! Florida just proved it. Posted 10/12/25

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (10/05/25)