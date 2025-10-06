Disclaimer

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/25)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

Idaho Elections - Race for the Cities: Eagle. Checking in on my hometown By Brian Almon (10/02/25)

Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)

Idaho Taxes — Ax the tax. How to eliminate Property Tax. By Scott Herndon. Candidate for Idaho State Senator District 1 (09/28/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

Do you Want to Live as a Digital Slave?

Idaho Politics

See also “Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money” and “Elections & Election Integrity” above

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide

Check out our voting guide.

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Idaho’s COVID-19 Response Study Committee

Idaho’s COVID-19 Response Study Committee

Dr. Ryan Cole Speaks Out

American Thought Leaders: Dr. Ryan Cole: NIH Should Fund Research into Rise in Cancer. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Ryan Cole (09/26/25, 40 min podcast + video with transcript)

Drugs, Pfizer & Trump RX

Drugs & Trump Rx

Prescription Drugs, Pfizer, & Trump Rx - Who Benefits? (posted 10/01/25; last update 10/03/25) We have two articles for you to consider — one by Sasha Latypova and another by Suzanne Burdick — regarding who benefits from Trump RX, a new Trump and Pfizer backed initiative for direct-to-consumer purchases of prescription drugs. Will other drug companies join? We don’t know.

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Making Vaccine Policy. Children’s Health Defense Doctors and Scientists. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Retsef Levi, PhD and ACIP committee member (09/26/25, video 01:03:36 ends at ~37 min timestamp, includes transcript).

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Measles, Mumps & Rubella — Wakefield was Right!

Andy Wakefield Was Right. Short video clip from Children’s Health Defense (09/24/25, video 07:05)

Silver Book Action Item

🔥CALL TO ACTION — Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC): Silver Booklet Vaccine Book Sent to Trump, Vance, and All of Congress! Ask your Representatives whether they received and will read it (Press Release 09/29/25)

Tylenol & Vaccine Safety

Vaccines & Tylenol: First, Do No Harm. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/29/25, video 2 min + transcript)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (09/28/25)