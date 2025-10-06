Too Many Notes 10/05/25
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: “The New Normal”. The Pop-Tart challenge... (09/26/25)
Sunday Strip: Out of the Frying Pan... and into the fire (09/28/25)
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC): Silver Booklet Vaccine Book Sent to Trump, Vance, and All of Congress! Ask your Representatives whether they received and will read it (Press Release 09/29/25)
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
ICYMI: CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
Do you Want to Live as a Digital Slave? Data and Surveillance — Calls to Action, Calls to Learn More (posted 10/5/25)
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/25)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION — PHONE IN YOUR SUPPORT for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Clear Skies Act” HB 4403. Citizens must push back to STOP 🛑 geoengineering (aka weather modification and countless other names).
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
ICYMI: Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
ICYMI: Recommendations from STOP Idaho RINOS
ICYMI: Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins.
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
Idaho Elections - Race for the Cities: Eagle. Checking in on my hometown By Brian Almon (10/02/25)
Elections in Idaho and Beyond — Election Season is Heating Up (posted 10/02/25)
Idaho Elections — MCGRANE: Local Elections Are Coming Up: Here’s What You Need to Know. By Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane (09/27/25)
Idaho Taxes — Ax the tax. How to eliminate Property Tax. By Scott Herndon. Candidate for Idaho State Senator District 1 (09/28/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
See also “Idaho Politics” below.
Do you Want to Live as a Digital Slave? Data and Surveillance — Calls to Action, Calls to Learn More (posted 10/5/25)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Fundraisers for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You're Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Catherine Austin Fitts & Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (09/04/25).
ICYMI: Idaho — Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls on 09/27/25 — Z Hobby Farm Back Yard Bash! Tacos, Truth, and Togetherness! By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/23/25, updated 09/15/25)
ICYMI: Idaho Elections Boise — Race for the Cities: Boise. What happens in Idaho's capitol and largest city impacts us all. By Brian Almon (09/17/25)
See also “Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money” and “Elections & Election Integrity” above
Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) 2026 Freedom and Family Agenda — The next chapter in Idaho’s Conservative Revival (posted 10/04/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide
See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors, nurses, or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
ICYMI: Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide.
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Idaho’s COVID-19 Response Study Committee
COVID ACCOUNTABILITY? Idaho’s COVID-19 Response Study Committee (posted 10/04/25)
Dr. Ryan Cole Speaks Out
American Thought Leaders: Dr. Ryan Cole: NIH Should Fund Research into Rise in Cancer. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Dr. Ryan Cole (09/26/25, 40 min podcast + video with transcript)
Drugs, Pfizer & Trump RX
Prescription Drugs, Pfizer, & Trump Rx - Who Benefits? (posted 10/01/25; last update 10/03/25)
We have two articles for you to consider — one by Sasha Latypova and another by Suzanne Burdick — regarding who benefits from Trump RX, a new Trump and Pfizer backed initiative for direct-to-consumer purchases of prescription drugs. Will other drug companies join? We don’t know.
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Making Vaccine Policy. Children’s Health Defense Doctors and Scientists. Host: Brian Hooker, PhD. Guest: Retsef Levi, PhD and ACIP committee member (09/26/25, video 01:03:36 ends at ~37 min timestamp, includes transcript).
Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org
Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.
ICAN website: icandecide.org
The Highwire website: thehighwire.com
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis
Measles, Mumps & Rubella — Wakefield was Right!
Andy Wakefield Was Right. Short video clip from Children’s Health Defense (09/24/25, video 07:05)
Silver Book Action Item
🔥CALL TO ACTION — Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC): Silver Booklet Vaccine Book Sent to Trump, Vance, and All of Congress! Ask your Representatives whether they received and will read it (Press Release 09/29/25)
Tylenol & Vaccine Safety
Vaccines & Tylenol: First, Do No Harm. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/29/25, video 2 min + transcript)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (09/28/25)
