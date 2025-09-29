Disclaimer

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Bonus: Get Well Soon! Lower your Blood Pressure with… Friday Funnies: “The New Normal”. The Pop-Tart challenge... By ROBERT W MALONE MD, MS (09/26/25)

🔥Action Items & Information

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/25)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

2A - Second Amendment

Second Amendment Rights (2A) — Labrador Letter: Fighting for All Americans’ Second Amendment Rights. By Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador (09/26/25)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Public Education — Public School Establishment Sues Idaho Families. The usual suspects want to keep families trapped in their failing system. By Brian Almon (09/18/25)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins. How one Republican Central Committee vets its party’s candidates — a model for all. By Brent Regan (09/25/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

See also “Idaho Politics” below.

SAVINGS TO MEDICAID DON’T NEED TO BE FOUND, THEY JUST NEED TO BE IMPLEMENTED. GAO has already identified hundreds of billions in potential savings through waste, fraud, abuse and duplicative payments. By OpenTheBooks (04/02/25)

Idaho Politics

See also “Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money” and “Elections & Election Integrity” above.

Elections: Choosing the Best Candidates to Run — Op-Ed: Quality Wins. How one Republican Central Committee vets its party’s candidates — a model for all. By Brent Regan (09/25/25)

Idaho Medicaid Spending — Rachel Report: Thin Promises, Fat Bill. By Rachel Hazelip (09/19/25, article + video 01:08)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide

Check out our voting guide.

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Bombshell Study They Tried to Hide + Vaccine Disease Provocation + Autism

ICYMI: Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide.

COVID Shots Have Killed More Americans than Three Wars Combined

COVID-19 Vaccines Responsible for More American Casualties than WW1, WW2, and the Vietnam War Combined. As the estimated U.S. COVID-19 vaccine death toll surpasses 600,000, we must stand in solidarity and remembrance of the fallen. By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (05/04/25, includes powerful short video with Dr. Peter McCullough 1:09).

Long COVID — COVID Shots vs. Natural Infections

Inside Long COVID & Post-Vaccination Syndrome (PVS) Research. Research news and videos from React-19. Posted 09/25/25

Patients With Vaccine-Induced Long COVID ‘Don’t Seem to Be Improving’. At a pair of long COVID roundtables Thursday, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. emphasized the importance of listening to both long COVID patients and the frontline doctors treating them. Panelists agreed that real progress won’t come from a single “silver bullet” drug, but doctor-patient collaboration and the use of repurposed medications tailored to each patient’s needs. By Jill Erzen (09/19/25)

Pediatric Perspectives — Aluminum and Other Poisons in Vaccines

Pediatric Perspectives: They’re Poisoning Our Kids With Aluminum in Vaccines Part 3. Host: Paul Thomas, MD. Guest: Ken Stoller, MD (09/20/25, video 52:41, includes transcript)

Electro Magnetic Radiation, Cell Towers, etc.

Big Telecom Wants to Take Over Home Internet Market — It Could Double Kids’ Exposure to Radiation. Major telecom companies are expanding into the home internet market with wireless devices that “more than double” household radiation exposure while providing slower and less secure service, said Kent Chamberlin, Ph.D., past chair and professor emeritus of electrical and computer engineering at the University of New Hampshire. By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (09/19/25)

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Secretary Kennedy Addresses the UN. An open hand to partner, but firm rejection of the Globalist New World Order. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/26/25)

Tylenol Tied to Autism? Or is it a Convenient Scapegoat? Host: Grant Stinchfield. Guest: Dr. Kelly Victory (09/23/25, video 35:28)

Bombshells: Trump Admission on Vaccines + Tylenol Autism Links + Autism Treatment + Legal Advice to Doctors — Saying the quiet part out loud.

🔥💣 Bombshells: Trump Admission on Vaccines + Tylenol Autism Links + Autism Treatment + Legal Advice to Doctors — Saying the quiet part out loud. News you cannot refuse from The Vigilant Fox, Donald Trump and HHS, and We the Patriots USA Lawyer Brian Festa. Doctors, Patients, and Parents TAKE NOTICE! Posted 09/23/25 As usual with news this big, many will cover it better than we can. But we’ve done our best to provide key links and Cliff’s Notes summaries of earth shaking admissions from the 09/22/25 “Trump, RFK Jr. Autism Breakthrough” press conference with President Trump, key HHS officials, and doctors. Now, if we could just get the same admissions about COVID shots and their harms, we’d truly be on our way to making America healthier.

Highwire / Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) / ICANDecide.org

Substack Note (posted 09/23/25). The Highwire and Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) do a superb job covering news dedicated to Informed Consent and the Eradication of Man-made Disease. So, you don’t need us to duplicate and share all the information they offer. Instead, we’ll share only the most crucial action items on our Substack and Substack Notes.

ICAN website: icandecide.org

The Highwire website: thehighwire.com

Hormone Blockers & Puberty Blockers (e.g., Lupron)

The Dark History of Hormone and Puberty Blockers. Again and again, these drugs are pushed on defenseless patients because of how much money they make. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/14/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Prevention and treatment strategies: Brain Health | Cancer Care | Depression & Mental Health | Fasting & Healthy Eating | Insulin Resistance | Sepsis

Medical Ethics & Public Health

Medicine vs Public Health and the ACIP

Medicine vs Public Health and the ACIP. All comes down to the rights of the collective vs the rights of the individual. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/26/25). Our post updated 09/27/25.

Misery Index Rises — Updated OpenVAERS COVID Shot Reports

Toby Rogers on Abolishing Vaccines — All of Them!

Vaccine Abolitionist — Toby Rogers Succinctly Summarizes his Vaccine Position. He mirrors the opinions of many who have studied vaccines and their adverse side effects for many years. Why I’m An Abolitionist. By Toby Rogers (09/23/25).

Zeta Potential & Zeta Aid

Zeta Potential - Part 4: My personal success using Zeta Aid for 3 months. Not a medical advice, results may vary. By Sasha Latypova (09/22/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

Remembering Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk — Tributes Continue to Pour In. Most conservatives continue to mourn and offer tributes after Charlie Kirk’s 09/10/25 assassination at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. We hope these tributes drown out vitriol from the other side who wish murder and mayhem on those who think differently. We’ve summarized some tributes , but there’s no substitute for going straight to the source. You will learn surprising things about Charlie Kirk that most who weren’t in his inner circle (and even some who were) never knew. Included are: The Charlie Kirk Show Rachel Hazelip Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney Idaho Rep. David Leavitt



(posted 09/28/25)

Plus…

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (09/21/25)