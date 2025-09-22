Too Many Notes 09/21/25
Summary of Our Notes
Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.
🎶Too Many Notes
We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here.
See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details.
➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little.
Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS
Friday Funnies: With a high degree of certainty, we have him (09/12/25)
Sunday Strip: The CounterFactual. Cancel culture canceled (09/14/25)
Day Brightener: Donkey is a better driver than most people (09/10/25, video 21 sec)
Day Brightener: Twirling Capybara gives high school and college baton twirlers a run for their money (09/12/25, video 14 sec)
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/25)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION: PHONE IN YOUR SUPPORT for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Clear Skies Act” HB 4403. Citizens must push back to STOP 🛑 geoengineering (aka weather modification and countless other names).
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.
ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)
Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)
Smartphones Are Rewiring Our Brains—Here’s How Parents Can Say No. American Thought Leaders: Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Clare Morell (09/12/25, podcast / video 53 min)
We’re Losing Our Minds — To Cell Phones and Constant Mental Stimulation. By John Spencer (09/14/25)
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
Idaho Elections Boise — Race for the Cities: Boise. What happens in Idaho's capitol and largest city impacts us all. By Brian Almon (09/17/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Food Freedom & Homesteading
Homesteading & Food: Feeding Ourselves without Big Ag and Big Government. Messages from the Brownstone Institute, Polyface Farms, and Dr. Robert Malone. Posted 09/17/25.
You may not be able to grow your own food, but everyone should care about where their food comes from, how it is produced, how it is processed, and how government has taken over regulation in ways that jeopardize our future food freedom. We summarize two excellent pieces from Joel Salatin (with video and transcript) of Polyface Farms, and Dr. Robert Malone (more videos), who is a Northern Virginia homestead farmer with his wife Jill.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Follow the money and a whole lot of other stuff on our Resources page
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
COVID-19 lessons: Faith, freedom, and human dignity at risk. Host: Dr. Clayton Baker. Guest: Father John Naugle (09/16/25, podcast 58 min)
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Fundraisers for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You're Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Catherine Austin Fitts & Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (09/04/25).
ICYMI: Idaho — Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls on 09/27/25 — Z Hobby Farm Back Yard Bash! Tacos, Truth, and Togetherness! By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/23/25, updated 09/15/25)
The Gang of 8 Joins the State Freedom Caucus Network. The real battle isn’t in D.C. — it’s in the states. And Idaho is in it. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (09/18/25)
Idaho Politics & Beyond — The Political Bait and Switch: When Promises Become Propaganda. By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. (09/16/25)
Idaho Elections Boise — Race for the Cities: Boise. What happens in Idaho's capitol and largest city impacts us all. By Brian Almon (09/17/25)
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Idaho Politics & Beyond — The Political Bait and Switch: When Promises Become Propaganda. By Rachel Hazelip, M.A.P.P. (09/16/25)
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide
See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard for Cosmetics: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
Autoimmunity — A Midwestern Doctor
What They Don’t Tell You About Autoimmune Disorders and the dangers of conventional rheumatologic approaches to disease. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/07/25, abridged version of longer article)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
Health Headlines from The Defender. We hope you’re already subscribed to Children’s Health Defense’s “The Defender” and generally do not duplicate their work and headlines. But the following stories about RSV shots, autism + acetaminophen, pesticides and more were so compelling, we broke our rules (posted 09/16/25, updated 09/17/25).
COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Bombshell Study They Tried to Hide + Vaccine Disease Provocation + Autism
ICYMI: Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide.
Neurological Injury — A Midwestern Doctor
The Hidden Tragedy of Neurological Vaccine Injuries. The subtle dangers of vaccinations must be considered when assessing if their risks and benefits justify mandating them. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/25/25, abridged version of longer article)
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) September 18-19, 2025 Decisions Summary. Posted 09/20/25, updated same day.
Former CDC Director Senate Testimony: "Radical Transparency" Wins the Day. Susan Monarez ends her testimony with a whimper. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/18/25)
Vaccines — A Message to ACIP on childhood vaccines. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/17/25, includes 3 minute video with transcript)
How Much Power Over Your Bodily Autonomy Do CDC and ACIP Really Have? Dr. Robert Malone Explains in “Observations on the CDC and ACIP.” Constitutionally, States regulate the practice of medicine. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/15/25)
Hepatitis B Vaccine
Why is Every Newborn Forced to Get the Dangerous Hepatitis B Vaccine? The suppressed history behind the Hep B vaccine and the actual risks and benefits of it we are never told about. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/17/25)
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 441: A TURNING POINT (09/11/25, video 01:59:19). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq
Topics:
The nation and the world mourn the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk—an immensely popular voice for faith and freedom, an ally to medical freedom, a devoted husband, and a loving father. Includes updates (now out of date) from Utah law enforcement in the hunt for his assassin.
Jefferey Jaxen Report: MAHA Commission Report includes initiatives to restore the health of our nation. [ED NOTE Sadly, the MAHA goes way too easy on pesticides.]
ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri, Esq. discusses the Henry Ford vax vs. unvax study that has captured worldwide attention. He shares his experience presenting the hidden truth about vaccine safety before Senator Ron Johnson and the American people. Hearing link
The vax unvax study is the subject of the documentary ‘An Inconvenient Study,’ set for release in October, 2025.
Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) Wound Care and More
Hypochlorous Acid — The All But Forgotten Wonder Drug. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/20/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
DNA Inside COVID Shots: Independent Science Confirms What Regulators Ignored. Peer-reviewed study by independent scientists finds plasmid DNA—including SV40 enhancers—inside COVID shots. Experts reveal risks, regulatory silence, and what happens next.
Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Dr. Jessica Rose, Kevin McKernan, Dr. David J. Speicher. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jessica Rose (09/19/25, article + video 01:19:57)
Mental Health & Smart Phones
Smartphones Are Rewiring Our Brains—Here’s How Parents Can Say No. American Thought Leaders: Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Clare Morell (09/12/25, podcast / video 53 min)
We’re Losing Our Minds — To Cell Phones and Constant Mental Stimulation. By John Spencer (09/14/25)
Misery Index Rises — Updated OpenVAERS COVID Shot Reports
COVID Shot — Thinking about getting a COVID shot or booster? You may want to think again. Posted 09/20/25
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
The Assassination Murder of Charlie Kirk
ICYMI: Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk. We lost you too soon to people filled with hate who murdered you to stop your message of love. So many others have expressed their thoughts far more eloquently than we ever could. But we want you, your colleagues, and your family to know how much you meant to those who yearn for freedom, traditional values, and love for others. We will never forget what you did to help mankind in your 31 short years on Earth. Rest in Peace, Charlie, while others continue to carry your message (posted 09/11/25, last updated 09/21/25).
Charlie Kirk’s Idea. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (09/17/25). Includes article by Mr. Tucker and a link to watch the 9/21/25 memorial service in Glendale, AZ.
The Charlie Kirk Show: Vice President JD Vance Remembers Charlie Kirk (09/15/25, podcast 01:19:03)
American Thought Leaders: ‘We’re at an Inflection Point’: What’s Next for America? What does Charlie Kirk’s assassination say about where America is now and where it might be going? Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Robert George (09/13/25, podcast / video 57 min)
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (09/14/25 — Note, we accidentally emailed this post with a headline of 09/17/25 but fixed it online)
