Disclaimer

🙏 Dear Readers, We need your help. If you like our Substack Notes and Substack Posts, please click LIKE to let us know. Then — super important — share on social media (Facebook, LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, etc.), restack, or tell others via email. Share We aren’t part of the social media universe, so we rely on the kindness of readers to share anything you consider worthy of a wider audience. Thank you so much! 👉 More ways to share.

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🎶Too Many Notes We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams (continued)

Day Brightener: Donkey is a better driver than most people (09/10/25, video 21 sec)

Day Brightener: Twirling Capybara gives high school and college baton twirlers a run for their money

Day Brightener: Twirling Capybara gives high school and college baton twirlers a run for their money (09/12/25, video 14 sec)

____________________

Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps.

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/25)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

____________________

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

ICYMI: Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley. ICYMI: Idaho School Choice Tax Credit Info Released. What parents must do to collect a school choice tax credit — know the details or you may miss out. By Idaho Rep. Heather Scott (09/13/25)

Education — The Public School Crisis: Higher Payrolls Associated with Worse Student Performance. By Open the Books (09/17/25)

Smartphones Are Rewiring Our Brains—Here’s How Parents Can Say No. American Thought Leaders: Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Clare Morell (09/12/25, podcast / video 53 min)

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Food Freedom & Homesteading

Homesteading & Food: Feeding Ourselves without Big Ag and Big Government.

Homesteading & Food: Feeding Ourselves without Big Ag and Big Government. Messages from the Brownstone Institute, Polyface Farms, and Dr. Robert Malone. Posted 09/17/25. You may not be able to grow your own food, but everyone should care about where their food comes from, how it is produced, how it is processed, and how government has taken over regulation in ways that jeopardize our future food freedom. We summarize two excellent pieces from Joel Salatin (with video and transcript) of Polyface Farms, and Dr. Robert Malone (more videos), who is a Northern Virginia homestead farmer with his wife Jill.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

COVID-19 lessons: Faith, freedom, and human dignity at risk. Host: Dr. Clayton Baker. Guest: Father John Naugle (09/16/25, podcast 58 min)

Idaho Politics

The Gang of 8 Joins the State Freedom Caucus Network. The real battle isn’t in D.C. — it’s in the states. And Idaho is in it. By Idaho Senator Christy Zito, Zito for Idaho (09/18/25)

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers + Voting Guide

Check out our voting guide.

See our Voting Guide for general tips, score cards, voting recommendations, bill trackers and so much more. Updated frequently. This guide is mostly Idaho specific, but also offers general information that applies to conservative voters in any state. It doesn’t just tell you whom to vote for, it tells you how to figure out who might be the best representatives for you. This is not your typical voting guide.

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

Autoimmunity — A Midwestern Doctor

What They Don’t Tell You About Autoimmune Disorders and the dangers of conventional rheumatologic approaches to disease. By A Midwestern Doctor (08/07/25, abridged version of longer article)

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

Health Headlines from The Defender. We hope you’re already subscribed to Children’s Health Defense’s “The Defender” and generally do not duplicate their work and headlines. But the following stories about RSV shots, autism + acetaminophen, pesticides and more were so compelling, we broke our rules (posted 09/16/25, updated 09/17/25).

COVID, Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Bombshell Study They Tried to Hide + Vaccine Disease Provocation + Autism

ICYMI: Vax vs. Unvax - The Study They Tried to Bury is Out (posted 09/12/25). Please share far and wide.

Neurological Injury — A Midwestern Doctor

The Hidden Tragedy of Neurological Vaccine Injuries. The subtle dangers of vaccinations must be considered when assessing if their risks and benefits justify mandating them. By A Midwestern Doctor (06/25/25, abridged version of longer article)

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Vaccines — A Message to ACIP on childhood vaccines. By Dr. Kevin Stillwagon (09/17/25, includes 3 minute video with transcript)

How Much Power Over Your Bodily Autonomy Do CDC and ACIP Really Have? Dr. Robert Malone Explains in “Observations on the CDC and ACIP.” Constitutionally, States regulate the practice of medicine. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/15/25)

Hepatitis B Vaccine

Why is Every Newborn Forced to Get the Dangerous Hepatitis B Vaccine? The suppressed history behind the Hep B vaccine and the actual risks and benefits of it we are never told about. By A Midwestern Doctor (09/17/25)

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 441: A TURNING POINT (09/11/25, video 01:59:19). Host: Del Bigtree. Guest: Aaron Siri, Esq

Topics:

The nation and the world mourn the tragic loss of Charlie Kirk—an immensely popular voice for faith and freedom, an ally to medical freedom, a devoted husband, and a loving father. Includes updates (now out of date) from Utah law enforcement in the hunt for his assassin.

Jefferey Jaxen Report: MAHA Commission Report includes initiatives to restore the health of our nation. [ED NOTE Sadly, the MAHA goes way too easy on pesticides.]

ICAN lead attorney Aaron Siri, Esq. discusses the Henry Ford vax vs. unvax study that has captured worldwide attention. He shares his experience presenting the hidden truth about vaccine safety before Senator Ron Johnson and the American people. Hearing link

The vax unvax study is the subject of the documentary ‘An Inconvenient Study,’ set for release in October, 2025.

Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) Wound Care and More

Hypochlorous Acid — The All But Forgotten Wonder Drug. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/20/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

DNA Inside COVID Shots: Independent Science Confirms What Regulators Ignored. Peer-reviewed study by independent scientists finds plasmid DNA—including SV40 enhancers—inside COVID shots. Experts reveal risks, regulatory silence, and what happens next. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Dr. Jessica Rose, Kevin McKernan, Dr. David J. Speicher. By Independent Medical Alliance and Jessica Rose (09/19/25, article + video 01:19:57)

Mental Health & Smart Phones

Smartphones Are Rewiring Our Brains—Here’s How Parents Can Say No. American Thought Leaders: Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Clare Morell (09/12/25, podcast / video 53 min)

Misery Index Rises — Updated OpenVAERS COVID Shot Reports

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

The Assassination Murder of Charlie Kirk

ICYMI: Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk. We lost you too soon to people filled with hate who murdered you to stop your message of love. So many others have expressed their thoughts far more eloquently than we ever could. But we want you, your colleagues, and your family to know how much you meant to those who yearn for freedom, traditional values, and love for others. We will never forget what you did to help mankind in your 31 short years on Earth. Rest in Peace, Charlie, while others continue to carry your message (posted 09/11/25, last updated 09/21/25).

Charlie Kirk’s Idea. By Jeffrey A. Tucker (09/17/25). Includes article by Mr. Tucker and a link to watch the 9/21/25 memorial service in Glendale, AZ.

American Thought Leaders: ‘We’re at an Inflection Point’: What’s Next for America? What does Charlie Kirk’s assassination say about where America is now and where it might be going? Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Robert George (09/13/25, podcast / video 57 min)

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (09/14/25 — Note, we accidentally emailed this post with a headline of 09/17/25 but fixed it online)