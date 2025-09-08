Too Many Notes 09/07/25
Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams
Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS — Friday Funnies: Gaseous Senators and cows that fly (09/05/25)
Bearly There Wisdom from Our National Park Service (posted by The Redheaded Libertarian). Plus, what’s a Libertarian and How Does a Libertarian Differ from a Republican? (posted 09/01/25)
🔥Action Items & Information
We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.
⚕️Medical Freedom
Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions
CALLS TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom & More — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts (SHF adds new calls to action regularly, so please visit their Action Center often).
PREP Act
CALL TO ACTION — PREP ACT REPEAL Legislation! Rep. Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act to End "Medical Malpractice Martial Law". Ask Your Legislators to co-sponsor H.R.4388!
CALL TO ACTION — READ LATYPOVA’S LETTER TO RFK Jr - Open Letter to the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr. PREP Act emergency declaration must be terminated.
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION ROGUSKI’S REPEAL PREP ACT - Website, Video: Repeal The PREP Act (James Roguski)
Vaccines
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Help End Big Pharma’s Legal Immunity. Ask Your Representatives to Support Paul Gosar’s Bill to End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668). ✅ Please take action and share! Posted 07/27/25
🆕 CALL TO ACTION: Ask FDA to reclassify mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines.
Please comment on the Citizen Petition to FDA titled “Petition for Reclassification from Interest of Justice.” This carefully researched and meticulously sourced petition asks FDA to reclassify COVID-19 mRNA and adenoviral injections as gene therapy products, NOT vaccines (posted 07/24/25)
CALL TO ACTION — Not For Sale: An Open Letter to HHS Scy Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Makary - Stop mRNA shots, deliver on your campaign promises. Not For Sale group is open to more signatories. Please join us in this message to the MAHA HHS administration. By Sasha Latypova (06/04/25)
CALL TO ACTION — STOP MRNA - DR. SANSONE BILLS - I Am Going To War! Will You Join Me? 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act'. Get a State Legislator to Introduce this in Your State! By Dr. Joseph Sansone
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN SMART MOMS PETITION TO STOP MRNA + WEBINAR - Stop the mRNA Shots. A vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable.
CALL TO ACTION — Sign Petition: Tell RFK, Jr.: Release the Vaccine Safety Data Now. Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) asks you to sign ICAN’s petition calling on HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Release the Vaccine Safety Data (VSD) to the American People NOW! (posted 07/09/25)
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN PETITION TO GET VACCINE INJURY DATA - Tell The CDC to Release Vaccine Injury Data!
🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
CALL TO ACTION — Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher Reintroduces ‘One Subject At A Time Act’ Ahead of Fiscal Year Deadline (posted 08/21/25) 🆕
🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G
REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note
5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).
🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food
Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507
🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)
WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)
CALL TO ACTION — Call Your Representative on the Interior Appropriations Committee NOW! Ask them to REMOVE Section 453 which would grant pesticide manufacturers immunity if their products cause harm. Also have them remove related sections 457 and 507 from the appropriations bill (updated 08/14/25).
CALL TO ACTION — PESTICIDES — Booker Launches Bill S2324 That Gives Citizens Right to Sue Pesticide Makers as House Pushes Measure to Protect Big Chemical. Federal lawmakers are being asked to consider two dueling pieces of legislation: one that protects the right of Americans to sue a pesticide maker if exposure to the company’s product harms their health, and one that protects chemical companies from those very types of lawsuits. By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.
CALL TO ACTION — Stand for Health Freedom Newsletter: We Took Your Voice to the EPA — and We’re Not Done Yet. Protecting people from pesticides
CALL TO ACTION — Contact Legislators about Bayer's sneaky 5 pronged effort to avoid pesticide liability after making a bad bet to take on Monsanto's culpability for injuries.
Weather Engineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN Clear the Skies, Stop the Lies. Ban Weather Modification Now. Support H.R. 4403.
CALL TO ACTION — ICAN Challenges British Government’s Geoengineering Experiments to Dim the Sun
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN OPEN LETTER: We call for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering
CALL TO ACTION — SIGN WEATHER ENGINEERING PETITION - Ban Weather Engineering in Idaho
Idaho Agriculture
CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter
Idaho Grocery Tax
Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families. Updated with new references 08/14/25.
Idaho Power
CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
2A - Second Amendment
Idaho Second Amendment Alliance (ISAA) Calls for End to Gun-Free School Zones in Idaho, Reject Calls for Gun Control (09/02/25)
Business & Success
American Thought Leaders: How Clay Clark Helped Small Businesses Survive—and Thrive—During the Pandemic and Beyond. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Clay Clark (08/06/28, podcast, video 46 min)
Education, Family & Freedom, DEI
See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
What’s Happening to Public Schools in Idaho and Beyond? Minga social credit system, Nowhere to Hyde on Spending Cuts, Wayne Hoffman on deadly “holding steady” attitude (posted 09/04/25)
Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley.
📌 Consider a boycott, email, or phone campaign if you are uncomfortable with their support. You can click on the logos at the “sponsors” pages below to contact the individuals, organizations, and companies.
📌 You also can fill out a petition if available, though mass-mailed petitions can be less effective and sometimes are used to collect your contact info.
Elections & Election Integrity
ICYMI: Idaho's First AI-Generated Legislative Scorecard Explained. (And who paid for it?) (posted 05/20/25, emailed newsletter)
ICYMI: Voting Guide Updated Regularly
Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).
Idaho Judges — Op-Ed: Judging Judges. Figuring out which judges to retain at election time is nearly impossible! By Brent Regan (09/04/25)
Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon (09/01/25)
Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands
ICYMI🔥 Wildfire season is approaching; take steps today to protect your home and property.
ICYMI: Hurricane Preparedness.
See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.
Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money
See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature
ICYMI: How To Be an Effective Legislative Advocate. By Dawn Richardson, National Vaccine Information Center (video 50:39, includes transcript)
ICYMI: Contact Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE
ICYMI: Follow the money on our Resources page
ICYMI: Nowhere To Hyde - The Idaho Index - A Tool for Better Government (video 12:04 includes transcript)
ICYMI: 🪪 REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed.
ICYMI: Financial Rebellion: What's So Smart About The GENIUS Act? Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Esq, Polly Tommey (07/24/25, video 01:07:22, includes transcript)
Idaho Budget — Idaho’s Profligate Spending Must Stop! If you’ve been following our Substack Notes or Too Many Notes weekly roundups, you’ve seen many articles about Idaho’s budget. Here we summarize two recent articles about Idaho’s spending PROBLEMS along with possible SOLUTIONS! Plus a bonus article about military end-of-year spending run amok (posted 09/05/25). Updated 09/06/25.
Malheur, Oregon (2016) FBI Shooting Involving Bundys and LaVoy Finicum — FBI Honors Agents Involved in Finicum Shooting—Bundy Family Responds. By Greg Pruett (09/03/25)
Financial Rebellion — Reportage: Essays on the New World Order. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Polly Tommey. Guest: James Corbett (08/21/25, video 01:11:18, includes transcript).
Mass events, including pandemics, pave the way for global control, threatening freedom of families worldwide. Today, many people lack authority over their own health, the ultimate tyranny. Media and government agencies rarely provide unbiased, transparent information.
James Corbett and “Financial Rebellion” hosts unmask the corrupt system behind it all. They also present solutions for dismantling this ruthless establishment so we can take our power back.
Idaho Politics
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — Fundraiser for Idaho Freedom Caucus Legislators. Please join us for an evening out with Catherine Austin Fitts. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (08/16/25). Updated 09/05/25.
ICYMI: Idaho — Fellowship, Food, and Freedom in Twin Falls on 09/27/25 — Z Hobby Farm Back Yard Bash! Tacos, Truth, and Togetherness! By Idaho Senator Glenneda ZUIDERVELD (08/23/25)
Idaho Politics — Fundraisers for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You're Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Catherine Austin Fitts & Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (09/04/25).
Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon (09/01/25)
Idaho Power Rate Increases
ICYMI: CALL TO ACTION — TELL IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION NO! Idaho Power's Rate Hike: Who Pays the Price? | Substack Note with More from Sen. Zito and Rep. Leavitt | Update regarding meeting dates and written comments deadline for electric utility’s application to increase rates (08/25/25).
Illegal Immigration
Read more about illegal immigration.
Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers
ICYMI: BILL TRACKERS: Excellent trackers for researching bills at the national or state level. Sign up for a free account or pay subscription fee for more features. ⭐ Bill Track 50 (BillTrack50) | Substack Note and (our favorite) ⭐ ⭐ FastDemocracy | Substack Note | Wonk (Mountain States Policy Center, AI-based)
ICYMI: Idaho GOP Scorecard. Bill analyses and rankings and legislator rankings based on their votes (additional Substack Note).
ICYMI: 2025 IDAHO FREEDOM INDEX: Explore the Final 2025 Freedom Scores | Request Your Own Printed or Downloadable Digital Copy of the Index
ICYMI: Idaho Insider — Everything you want to know about your lawmakers in a single place. Includes Executive, Legislative, and Judicial Branches! By Brian Almon
Announcement (07/18/25): Article | Substack Post
New Features (08/11/25): Article | Substack Post
ICYMI: Idaho Legislature: How Do Scorecards Work. And Can They Be Rigged? By Stop Idaho RINOS. Posted 07/22/25
ICYMI: Idaho Judges: How they are Selected. It’s Not What You Expect. Includes earlier article from Idaho Sen. Brian Lenney (07/20/25) and new new article by Brent Regan (07/28/25).
ICYMI: Idaho Politics: Signature Gathering Effort & Ballot Initiative to Repeal Idaho’s Grocery Tax — Lighten the load for Idaho families (posted 07/29/25, updated as needed)
ICYMI: Idaho Politics — More New Features at the Gem State Chronicle. Idaho Insider keeps getting better. By Brian Almon (08/11/25)
Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury
DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.
See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post
🔥FDA: VACCINE PACKAGE INSERTS & PRODUCT APPROVALS: Read
🔥FDA: Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard: Read
🔥HHS/CDC/FDA VAERS data (OPENVaers): Read
ICYMI: Health Freedom & Other Solutions for Idaho & Beyond (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Health Resources (updated regularly) including Cancer Care, Chlorine Dioxide, Covid Essential Links, DMSO, Independent Medical Resources, Financial Rebellion / Solari Selected Resources, Medical Preparedness & Products, Electromagnetic Radiation & Wireless (plus 5G)
6 Principles of Medical Ethics + Two Calls to Action
These are fundamentals. THEY ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE. They are not “Scientific”. This has nothing to do with “Science” and everything to do with human rights. They are the foundational principles of post WW II medical ethics. They are not situation dependent. They do not go away just because someone declares a public health “medical emergency”. — Dr. Robert Malone
Patient Rights are not a "Scientific" issue. And they are neither negotiable nor context dependent. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/03/25)
Buteyko Breathing
Buteyko Breathing: 10 Science-Backed Health Benefits of Slow Breathing (posted 09/07/25)
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender
Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).
NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.
CHD Main Site: Visit Children's Health Defense
The Defender: Read the Latest News in the Defender | Sign Up for the Latest (and best) In-Depth News Delivered to Your Email Inbox
CHD.TV: Watch the Latest Videos on CHD TV | Sign Up for Latest CHD TV Updates Delivered to your Email Inbox
FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard
Children’s Health Defense (CHD) — FDA to Provide Public With Daily Updates on Adverse Reactions to Drugs. The FDA said the change, which includes “real-time” reports of drug reactions, is part of broader plans to “streamline all of its adverse event reporting systems and increase reporting frequency across all systems to identify safety signals faster.”By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (09/03/25)
Financial Rebellion — Congressman Massie
Financial Rebellion: Congressman Massie: We Can Each Make A Difference. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts. Guest: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Congressman Massie has been working on the “MAHA” agenda long before it had a catchy name. Currently, he is spearheading legislation to empower farmers, remove liability protections for vaccine manufacturers and demand transparency from government agencies (08/14/25, video 01:09:45, includes transcript)
COVID Shots & “Vaccines”
🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections
ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.
Seeing the Light on mRNA Injections?
Sasha Latypova & Peter McCullough: Commentary on The Confusing Jab Related Presidential Tweet that Sent Shot Waves Around the MAGA/MAHA World + Military Involvement in COVID Countermeasures and Response (posted 09/06/25)
Contrarian interviews (1-2 hours each) and articles.
Sasha Latypova: My appearance on Ask Dr. Drew Show
Sasha Latypova: Discussing the legal case in the Netherlands (and much more) with Liz Gunn and Jim Ferguson
America Out Loud (Malcolm Out Loud and Dr. Peter McCullough): Trump’s late signal on vaccine accountability, Q&A 165
Sasha Latypova and Health Independence Alliance: Militarized Medicine: That Which Must Not Be Named.
Is Trump Starting to See the Light on mRNA Injections? Are COVID Vaccines On the Way Out? We can only pray it is so. Three posts to inspire you (posted 09/02/25, updated 09/03/25). We offer screen shots and edited Grok ai summaries for those in a hurry. Please pay attention. This could be BIG!
Idaho Connections
Idaho Rethinks Health Freedom and Vaccines in a Post-Pandemic, MAHA World. As trust in public health plummets across the U.S., Idaho has become a testing ground for a big question: What does it look like to put a vision of individual health freedom into practice? By Michael Schulson (08/06/25)
Idaho Central District Health Board Meeting (May 9, 2025) Updates. See section titled 📌On some other notes… for updates on the parliamentary procedure issue from May 2025 and the August 15, 2025 meeting in which the board discussed Boise Pride participation. Posted 09/01/25
Films about Vaccine Injuries
ICYMI: Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho. Speakers list updated 08/28/25. Downloadable posters added for social media sharing (09/02/25).
ICYMI: Vaccine Injury & Cover-Ups — Watch Two Powerful Documentaries: Why Can't We Talk About This? and Inside the Vaccine Trials. We MUST talk about this! Recommendations from React-19. Images from React-19 newsletter announcement, with edited descriptions also from the announcement (posted 08/10/25)
ICYMI: Movie Night in Nampa, Idaho — Watch “Follow the Silenced” with Live Q&A to Follow. Tickets on sale now for "Follow the Silenced" Film Screening. Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time at Edwards Cinema in Nampa, Idaho. Speakers list update (08/28/25) 🎟️Tickets are flying. Get yours before it’s too late!
HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies
The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)
HHS: HHS Press Releases | Sign Up
FDA: FDA Press Releases | Sign Up (scroll down and fill in your email address)
CDC: CDC Press Releases | Sign Up
Abandon CDC Ship?
Is There a Future for the CDC? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (09/03/25). Brilliant Brownstone Institute writer Jeffrey Tucker makes a strong case for throwing the CDC baby out with the bathwater.
Recent Alphabet News
Recent CDC, ACIP, FDA, and Highwire News (posted 09/03/25). Quick edited ChatGPT summaries about: RSV immunization rates increase after ACIP decision; September 2025 ACIP Meeting; Dr. Paul Offit out at VRBAC; Our Substack Note about The Highwire, Episode 439: HARM’S WAY.
Highwire / ICANDecide.org
Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates
The Highwire: Episode 439: HARM’S WAY (08/28/25, video 02:19:17). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Dr. Robert Malone
Topics:
Del addresses the tragic shooting by a transgender person at Annunciation Catholic School.
Major wins for medical freedom in Texas with Jackie Schlegel, founder of Texans for Medical Freedom.
Highwire’s Executive Producer Jenn Sherry Parry unveils a new campaign to protect kids from harmful candy this Halloween.
Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen exposes U.S. pushback against UK’s alarming online censorship plans, while breaking down two new studies linking pesticides and EMFs to harm in childhood development.
Dr. Robert Malone—mRNA pioneer and current ACIP voting member—provides some inside information about the CDC and ACIP, shedding light on mass resignations and what they mean for MAHA and the American public.
Incentives for Administering Vaccines — Do Doctors Make Extra Money Injecting Vaccines into People?
Do Doctors Make Money Off Vaccines? A Look at Incentives and Bonus Structures. Studies show that some doctors make money from vaccinating, while others don’t. By Zachary Stieber (09/04/25)
Independent Medical Alliance
Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack
Medical Assistance In Dying & Death With Dignity Acts
American Thought Leaders — How Euthanasia Became an Epidemic in Canada. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Amanda Achtman (09/03/25, podcast, video 01:03:00)
Pesticides — Yet Again!
ICYMI: The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.)
SSRIs, Antidepressants, and Fetal Development
Psychiatrists Deny the Harm of Antidepressants for the Fetus. What happened to "do not harm". By Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, posted by Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/02/25)
Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit
ICYMI: Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho (updated regularly)
ICYMI: Is there a Climate Emergency? 1992 Scientists declare, "There is no climate emergency."
ICYMI: Geoengineering: Who’s Behind It and How We Stop It. Dark MAHA on X.
ICYMI: Flaws in 150 Years of Global Temperature Data Blow Holes in Global Warming Narrative.
ICYMI: Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min)
See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.
Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min). Updated 09/04/25 with related podcast and article by Dr. Baker:
Geoengineering, Cloudseeding, Sulfuric acid spraying – EPA Chief Lee Zeldin admits it’s happening!
How the American Academy of Pediatrics sold its soul!
Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News
🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/31/25)
