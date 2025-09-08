Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Big E’s Big Mouth Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
cat's avatar
cat
9h

Big E, do you happen to know which Covid/pandemic documentary was in four parts, with the fourth part getting into some solution(s)? I watched a few minutes of the fourth part and the answer was with the sheriff, who upholds constitution so can ignore state government mandates. I didn't save info about this series and now I can't find it! I thought maybe Catherine Fitts was in it (or issued it) but I see she was in a different one (90-minute film).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Big E
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Big E
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture