Disclaimer

✅ Check Out our RESOURCES

📖 GUIDE for New Readers

🔎 Search our Substack

🤓 Read our Notes

Share

Notes & Quotes

Summary of Our Notes

Many of the notes listed below include comments and links to additional reading, watching and listening. All link to the original articles or videos.

🎶Too Many Notes We’ve moved our collection of “Too Many Notes” posts to a new section: “Too Many Notes” which you’ll find at the top of the menu bar. Or, click here. See "Too Many Notes" Introduction for New Readers for details. ➿Duplication? Maybe, a Little. Some items below may appear in multiple categories. This is intentional. Of course, we don’t expect you to read them more than once unless you love them so much that you just can’t help yourself.

Best of & Worst Of — Memes of Your Dreams

Source: Robert W Malone MD, MS — Friday Funnies: Gaseous Senators and cows that fly (09/05/25)

Best of & Worst Of - Memes of Your Dreams

Bearly There Wisdom from Our National Park Service (posted by The Redheaded Libertarian). Plus, what’s a Libertarian and How Does a Libertarian Differ from a Republican? (posted 09/01/25)

____________________

Do something! Share something! Every little bit helps.

🔥Action Items & Information

We’ve collected important calls to action here. Please pick something you care about and do something. We’d all be grateful for your help.

Take Action

⚕️Medical Freedom

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) & Other Petitions

CALLS TO ACTION from Stand for Health Freedom — Making the Most of Your Time and Efforts

PREP Act

Vaccines

🏛️Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

🕵️ Surveillance + REAL ID + Artificial Intelligence + 5G

REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover two important videos from Financial Rebellion to help protect against national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. This is a full article that we’ll update as needed. | Substack Note

5G The Untold Story. The truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. Humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result (06/22/25, video 30 min).

🌡️Weather, Power, Pesticides, Agriculture, Food

Pesticides & Section 453, 457, 507

🆕 CALL TO ACTION — Follow-Up: Pesticide Immunity Bill Now Covers RNA Sprays. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson’s Plan Must be Stopped. Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill. They protect pesticide companies — including makers of untested RNA sprays — from lawsuits, putting profits over public health (posted 08/14/2025)

WATCH — Independent Medical Alliance — Doctors Against Pesticide Liability Protection (Section 453; also related 457 and 507). Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Meryl Nass, and Dr. Brooke Miller discuss the hidden dangers of pesticide liability protection, how it impacts farmers, ranchers, and consumers, and why. Host: Dr. Ryan Cole. Guests: Brooke Miller M D, and Meryl Nass (08/01/25, article + video 01:08:51 includes transcript)

Weather Engineering

Idaho Agriculture

CALL TO ACTION — TELL LEGISLATORS TO SUPPORT ORGANIC AGRICULTURE - See article and related Substack note with sample letter

Idaho Grocery Tax

Idaho Power

____________________

2A - Second Amendment

Idaho Second Amendment Alliance (ISAA) Calls for End to Gun-Free School Zones in Idaho, Reject Calls for Gun Control (09/02/25)

Business & Success

American Thought Leaders: How Clay Clark Helped Small Businesses Survive—and Thrive—During the Pandemic and Beyond. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Clay Clark (08/06/28, podcast, video 46 min)

Education, Family & Freedom, DEI

See also Medical Freedom below and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

What's Happening to Public Schools in Idaho and Beyond?

What’s Happening to Public Schools in Idaho and Beyond? Minga social credit system, Nowhere to Hyde on Spending Cuts, Wayne Hoffman on deadly “holding steady” attitude (posted 09/04/25)

Boise Pride Fest Update (09/03/25): Many companies — some you might not suspect — sponsor the annual Boise Pride Fest in Idaho’s Treasure Valley. 📌 Consider a boycott, email, or phone campaign if you are uncomfortable with their support. You can click on the logos at the “sponsors” pages below to contact the individuals, organizations, and companies. 📌 You also can fill out a petition if available, though mass-mailed petitions can be less effective and sometimes are used to collect your contact info.

Elections & Election Integrity

Read more about election integrity and see also related bills in the Idaho Legislature (2025).

Idaho Judges — Op-Ed: Judging Judges. Figuring out which judges to retain at election time is nearly impossible! By Brent Regan (09/04/25)

Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon (09/01/25)

Fire, Wildfire, Hurricanes, Public Lands

See also “Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit” below.

Government, Taxes, Spending, Surveillance, Tyranny & Money

See also Recent News about 2025 Idaho State Legislature (above) and related bills in the Idaho Legislature

Idaho Budget — Idaho’s Profligate Spending Must Stop!

Idaho Budget — Idaho’s Profligate Spending Must Stop! If you’ve been following our Substack Notes or Too Many Notes weekly roundups, you’ve seen many articles about Idaho’s budget. Here we summarize two recent articles about Idaho’s spending PROBLEMS along with possible SOLUTIONS! Plus a bonus article about military end-of-year spending run amok (posted 09/05/25). Updated 09/06/25.

Malheur, Oregon (2016) FBI Shooting Involving Bundys and LaVoy Finicum — FBI Honors Agents Involved in Finicum Shooting—Bundy Family Responds. By Greg Pruett (09/03/25)

Financial Rebellion — Reportage: Essays on the New World Order. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts, Polly Tommey. Guest: James Corbett (08/21/25, video 01:11:18, includes transcript). Mass events, including pandemics, pave the way for global control, threatening freedom of families worldwide. Today, many people lack authority over their own health, the ultimate tyranny. Media and government agencies rarely provide unbiased, transparent information. James Corbett and “Financial Rebellion” hosts unmask the corrupt system behind it all. They also present solutions for dismantling this ruthless establishment so we can take our power back.

Idaho Politics

Idaho Politics — Fundraisers for Idaho Freedom Caucus. You're Invited to Join Us for an Evening with Catherine Austin Fitts & Jan Jekielek. By Idaho Freedom Caucus (09/04/25).

Politics in Idaho and Beyond — The Race for City Councils. The people you elect have a tremendous impact on your daily life. By Brian Almon (09/01/25)

Idaho Power Rate Increases

Illegal Immigration

Read more about illegal immigration.

Laws & Legislature + Bill Trackers

Try FastDemocracy | Try BillTrack50

Medical Freedom, COVID-19, Health Issues & Vaccine Injury

DISCLAIMER: We are not doctors or pharmacists. We are NOT endorsing any source, supplement, miracle cure, or drug. This is for educational purposes and is not medical advice.

See also related bills in the Idaho Legislature and Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post

6 Principles of Medical Ethics + Two Calls to Action

These are fundamentals. THEY ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE. They are not “Scientific”. This has nothing to do with “Science” and everything to do with human rights. They are the foundational principles of post WW II medical ethics. They are not situation dependent. They do not go away just because someone declares a public health “medical emergency”. — Dr. Robert Malone

Patient Rights are not a "Scientific" issue. And they are neither negotiable nor context dependent. By Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/03/25)

Buteyko Breathing

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) & The Defender

Substack Note posted 07/19/25. Children’s Health Defense, CHD TV, and “The Defender” do such a good job covering current health news that we’ll likely be sharing only the most special action items on our Substack and Substack Notes. Please sign up for daily updates sent right to your inbox (you can choose how much or how little they send).

NOTE: Current HHS Secretary RFK Jr. founded Children’s Health Defense (CHD) in 2007, but is no longer affiliated with the group. CHD’s reporting hasn't been pulling punches about the increasing failures at HHS. We appreciate their objective journalistic approach.

FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) Public Dashboard

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) — FDA to Provide Public With Daily Updates on Adverse Reactions to Drugs. The FDA said the change, which includes “real-time” reports of drug reactions, is part of broader plans to “streamline all of its adverse event reporting systems and increase reporting frequency across all systems to identify safety signals faster.”By Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. (09/03/25)

Financial Rebellion — Congressman Massie

Financial Rebellion: Congressman Massie: We Can Each Make A Difference. Hosts: Catherine Austin Fitts, Carolyn Betts. Guest: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Congressman Massie has been working on the “MAHA” agenda long before it had a catchy name. Currently, he is spearheading legislation to empower farmers, remove liability protections for vaccine manufacturers and demand transparency from government agencies (08/14/25, video 01:09:45, includes transcript)

COVID Shots & “Vaccines”

🚫💉STOP THE SHOTS! Remove Big Pharma Vaccine Liability Protections

ICYMI: ‘Vaccines and the Diseases They Target: An Analysis of Vaccine Safety and Epidemiology’ (the Silver Booklet). By Physicians for Informed Consent (PIC). Updated 08/21/25

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this post.

Seeing the Light on mRNA Injections?

Sasha Latypova & Peter McCullough: Commentary on The Confusing Jab Related Presidential Tweet that Sent Shot Waves Around the MAGA/MAHA World + Military Involvement in COVID Countermeasures and Response

Sasha Latypova & Peter McCullough: Commentary on The Confusing Jab Related Presidential Tweet that Sent Shot Waves Around the MAGA/MAHA World + Military Involvement in COVID Countermeasures and Response (posted 09/06/25) Contrarian interviews (1-2 hours each) and articles. Sasha Latypova: My appearance on Ask Dr. Drew Show Sasha Latypova: Discussing the legal case in the Netherlands (and much more) with Liz Gunn and Jim Ferguson America Out Loud (Malcolm Out Loud and Dr. Peter McCullough): Trump’s late signal on vaccine accountability, Q&A 165 Sasha Latypova and Health Independence Alliance: Militarized Medicine: That Which Must Not Be Named.



Is Trump Starting to See the Light on mRNA Injections? Are COVID Vaccines On the Way Out? We can only pray it is so. Three posts to inspire you (posted 09/02/25, updated 09/03/25). We offer screen shots and edited Grok ai summaries for those in a hurry. Please pay attention. This could be BIG!

Idaho Connections

Idaho Rethinks Health Freedom and Vaccines in a Post-Pandemic, MAHA World. As trust in public health plummets across the U.S., Idaho has become a testing ground for a big question: What does it look like to put a vision of individual health freedom into practice? By Michael Schulson (08/06/25)

Idaho Central District Health Board Meeting (May 9, 2025) Updates. See section titled 📌On some other notes… for updates on the parliamentary procedure issue from May 2025 and the August 15, 2025 meeting in which the board discussed Boise Pride participation. Posted 09/01/25

Films about Vaccine Injuries

HHS, FDA, CDC Alphabet Agencies

The below are official government websites. Sign up for the latest press releases to see what these agencies are telling the public. (Of course, consider the source and evaluate accordingly.)

Abandon CDC Ship?

Is There a Future for the CDC? By Jeffrey A. Tucker (09/03/25). Brilliant Brownstone Institute writer Jeffrey Tucker makes a strong case for throwing the CDC baby out with the bathwater.

Recent Alphabet News

Recent CDC, ACIP, FDA, and Highwire News. Quick edited ChatGPT summaries about: RSV immunization rates increase after ACIP decision; September 2025 ACIP Meeting; Dr. Paul Offit out at VRBAC; Our Substack Note about The Highwire, Episode 439: HARM’S WAY.

Recent CDC, ACIP, FDA, and Highwire News (posted 09/03/25). Quick edited ChatGPT summaries about: RSV immunization rates increase after ACIP decision; September 2025 ACIP Meeting; Dr. Paul Offit out at VRBAC; Our Substack Note about The Highwire, Episode 439: HARM’S WAY.

Highwire / ICANDecide.org

Visit ICAN for Latest Information and Legal Updates

The Highwire: Episode 439: HARM’S WAY (08/28/25, video 02:19:17). Host: Del Bigtree. Guests: Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Dr. Robert Malone

Topics:

Del addresses the tragic shooting by a transgender person at Annunciation Catholic School.

Major wins for medical freedom in Texas with Jackie Schlegel, founder of Texans for Medical Freedom.

Highwire’s Executive Producer Jenn Sherry Parry unveils a new campaign to protect kids from harmful candy this Halloween.

Investigative journalist Jefferey Jaxen exposes U.S. pushback against UK’s alarming online censorship plans, while breaking down two new studies linking pesticides and EMFs to harm in childhood development.

Dr. Robert Malone—mRNA pioneer and current ACIP voting member—provides some inside information about the CDC and ACIP, shedding light on mass resignations and what they mean for MAHA and the American public.

Incentives for Administering Vaccines — Do Doctors Make Extra Money Injecting Vaccines into People?

Do Doctors Make Money Off Vaccines? A Look at Incentives and Bonus Structures. Studies show that some doctors make money from vaccinating, while others don’t. By Zachary Stieber (09/04/25)

Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Website | Subscribe to IMA Substack

Medical Assistance In Dying & Death With Dignity Acts

American Thought Leaders — How Euthanasia Became an Epidemic in Canada.

American Thought Leaders — How Euthanasia Became an Epidemic in Canada. Host: Jan Jekielek. Guest: Amanda Achtman (09/03/25, podcast, video 01:03:00)

Pesticides — Yet Again!

ICYMI: The Dark History Behind Bayer’s Quest for Blanket Immunity From Liability for Pesticides That Cause Cancer. (Sections 453, 457, and 507 must be removed from the FY 2026 Interior Appropriations bill.)

SSRIs, Antidepressants, and Fetal Development

Psychiatrists Deny the Harm of Antidepressants for the Fetus. What happened to "do not harm". By Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche, posted by Robert W Malone MD, MS (09/02/25)

Weather Engineering / Cloud Seeding / Geoengineering / Whatchamacallit

Cloud Seeding Experiment in Idaho: Read

See also Action Items & Information at the top of this Substack post.

Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News. Updated 09/04/25 with related podcast and article by Dr. Baker

Geoengineering is the Next Pandemic. Plus Getting big Pharma under control. By Clayton J. Baker, MD. America Out Loud News (08/22/25, podcast 58 min). Updated 09/04/25 with related podcast and article by Dr. Baker: Geoengineering, Cloudseeding, Sulfuric acid spraying – EPA Chief Lee Zeldin admits it’s happening! How the American Academy of Pediatrics sold its soul!



Miscellaneous International, National & Idaho News

🩺🏛️🥔 Too Many Notes (08/31/25)